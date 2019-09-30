Spin Games and Incredible Technologies Expand I-Gaming Content Integration and Distribution Agreement

New Agreement Extends Prior Agreement with Multiple New Titles

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC (“Spin Games” or “Spin”), a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has extended and expanded its content integration and technology license agreement with Incredible Technologies (IT) to deploy multiple new titles for use on Spin’s ROC™ remote gaming server platform. Released over a phased development cycle the expanded agreement will begin with the integration of IT’s most successful land-based video slot game titles, Crazy Money Deluxe® and Heat ‘Em Up Power Wheel®, making the games available for use by Spin’s customers on B2B mobile play-for-fun, social, and for-wager sites where approved globally.



Based in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, IT is a privately-held land based slot manufacturer with one of the fastest growing track records of market share growth in the industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of casino gaming hardware and software with an emphasis on product-market innovation. Since its initial partnership with Spin in 2017, IT will now expand its integration and online distribution with new hit brands from its land based catalog.

“We are pleased to expand our development agreement with Incredible Technologies to include new titles and a dedicated development plan for additional future content,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ CEO. “With the success of Incredible’s Money Rain and Crazy Money II games which we deployed across our ROC gaming server in North America, we are confident that the new titles we will bring to the iGaming market will be well received by our customers and their players. We look forward to deepening our partnership with IT through this agreement and helping extend the reach of their popular content.”

“Our partnership with Spin allows us to focus on our simple goal of making compelling games that people want to play,” said Elaine Hodgson, Incredible Technologies’ President and CEO. “Spin continues to help us do what they do well, which is deliver those games in new and growing iGaming channels. We’re particularly focused on growth of iGaming in North America where our brands are the most recognized and this partnership allows us to leverage the momentum we’re experiencing.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Grand Vision Gaming and EIBIC. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net .

ABOUT INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGIES

Incredible Technologies is a Class-III gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot content to the modern day casino floor. The company is located in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, Illinois and specializes in the design and development of digital entertainment products to game operators and players. Incredible Technologies is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States with its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, recognized as the most-successful pay-to-play video game in history. Incredible Technologies is an associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, American Gaming Association and is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kunal Mishra, President & CFO

kunal.mishra@spingames.net

+1.775.420.3550







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.