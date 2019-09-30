HP Spectre x360 13: The New Standard for Premium

Near borderless design, double the performance, intuitive security features

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today unveiled its next generation Spectre x360 13. Premium craftmanship, breakthrough performance and mobility, and strengthened security push the boundaries for today’s confident tech users who require an extraordinary device experience.



“Premium consumers desire beautiful, highly mobile devices that adapt to their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer PCs, HP Inc. “The HP Spectre x360 13 combines the cultivation of innovative design and mobility, along with thoughtful security and performance capabilities that allows customers to pursue their passions without constraint.”

Consumers increasingly want a single device for their work and personal tasks, with premium laptop buyers spending nearly half of their PC time outside of the home7. Additionally, nearly six in 10 consumers are concerned their privacy could be compromised on their PC5. With these insights in mind, the Spectre x360 13 features a head-turning sophisticated design, mobility and security for peace of mind anywhere and anytime, and exceptional performance needed to create and consume content.

Beautiful and purposeful:

Impressive reduction of 13% in size from last year’s model, with an industry-leading 90% screen-to-body ratio at every angle 8 and a 2.8 lbs. chassis – all while increasing power.

and a 2.8 lbs. chassis – all while increasing power. Optional 400-nit display, HP’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with True Black HDR for a 100,000:1 high contrast ratio 9 for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory color calibration with Delta E <2 for a 30% wider color range 10 for amazing viewing experiences.

for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory color calibration with Delta E <2 for a 30% wider color range for amazing viewing experiences. Beautiful gem cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminum CNC.

Integrated functionality with USB-C™ port placement angled in the right corner for improved cord management and the power button on the left corner of the device to avoid accidental power shut-offs.

Natural Silver is the newest color option in addition to Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.

Powerful and connected:

Verified to the target specification and key experiences of Intel’s “ Project Athena ” innovation program.

” innovation program. Two times the performance of the previous generation 2 , enabled by HP’s first convertible featuring a quad-core 10 th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Plus Graphics.

, enabled by HP’s first convertible featuring a quad-core 10 Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Plus Graphics. Offers up to 22 hours of battery life 3 - enough power to take users through their day.

- enough power to take users through their day. Standard Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and optional 4x4 Gigabit LTE concurrent networks for 122% faster speeds compared to a Cat9 2x2 configuration, allowing for up to two times the throughput versus the previous generation 11 and up to three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 12 .

and up to three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 . Optimize system performance with HP Command Center; prioritize tasks and apps to optimize packet handling and improve throughput and latency with the new HP Network booster; and, choose from different color space presets for accurate color viewing while shopping, editing photos, or watching a movie with the new HP Display Control.

Secure and smart:

With six in 10 consumers physically covering their laptop’s webcam to feel more secure or prevent it from being compromised 15 , the HP Webcam Kill Switch keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use.

to feel more secure or prevent it from being compromised , the HP Webcam Kill Switch keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use. New dedicated mute mic with LED key to switch the microphone on and off.

Optional built-in privacy screen, HP’s award-winning Sure View Gen3 15 with up to 1,000 nits display, expected to be available in January 2020.

with up to 1,000 nits display, expected to be available in January 2020. Easily log into the device using Windows Hello with standard features like HP’s smallest IR camera at 2.2 mm and a fingerprint reader, conveniently located on the keyboard deck.

Help protect online activity when connecting to unsecure or untrusted Wi-Fi networks with ExpressVPN16, and manage passwords using one solution with LastPass17.

Pricing and availability18:

The HP Spectre x360 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com, with a starting price of $1,099.

The HP Spectre x360 13 in Nightfall Black with 16 GB of RAM, a 4K OLED display, and 1 TB SSD with 32 GB Optane will be available at BestBuy.com here.

The HP Spectre x360 13 in Natural Silver with 8 GB of RAM, an FHD display, and 512 GB SSD with 32 GB Optane will be available at BestBuy.com here.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

1 Based on all convertible PCs defined as the 2-in-1 laptop category as of 9/30/2019. Small is defined by the laptop foot print, length x width. Screen-to-body measurement is percent of active plus nonactive viewing area compared to active viewing area plus border. Measure with lid vertical to the desk.

2 Based on 3Dmark11 overall score comparison between HP Spectre x360 13 (2018) with Intel 8th gen processor vs. HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) with Intel 10th gen processor . Estimated performance gain will vary by configuration.

3 Theoretical speed based on 3 CA (carrier aggregations) network defined by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) specification. 4x4 LTE HP Spectre x360 13 can connect to Sprint, Verizon, ATT & T-Mobile. 4G Module on select models and designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds (CAT16 LTE with 4x4 antenna configurations). Theoretical speed based on 3 CA (carrier aggregations) network defined by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) specification. Requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available in all regions.

4 Up to 22 hours requires laptop configured with Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4 with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (onboard), 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD, 13.3” diagonal FHD (1920x1080) 1W display, Windows 10 Home RS4. Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.

5 US results from the HP Webcam Security Study, 2019: The HP Webcam Security Study is a 10-minute online survey by HP Inc. It was conducted by global market research firm Edelman Intelligence, across North America (US, Canada, Mexico). Fieldwork took place over May-June 2019. We interviewed 3,000 consumers (1,000 in each market) who own a laptop with an internal webcam.

6 HP Sure View integrated privacy screen that functions in landscape orientation. Available on select HP models and requires factory configuration. Brightness will vary between sharing and privacy modes.

7 IDC, ConsumerScape 360 – 2018.

8 Screen-to-body measurement is percent of active plus nonactive viewing area compared to active viewing area plus border. Measure with lid vertical to the desk.

9 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

10 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. >30% wider color gamut 72% sRGB prior gen vs. 98%sRGB current gen.

11 Assumes 1 Gbps over LTE and 2.4 Gbps over Wi-Fi simultaneous (theoretical speeds). Total aggregate capacity 3.4 Gbps.

12 Wi-Fi® supporting gigabit speeds is achievable when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 160MHz channels. Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other Wi-Fi 6 devices.

13 HP Spectre x360 13 can connect to ATT & T-Mobile. Verizon & Sprint not available. 4G Module on select models and designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds (CAT16 LTE with 4x4 antenna configurations). Theoretical speed based on 3 CA (carrier aggregations) network defined by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) specification. Requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available in all regions.

14 Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other Wi-Fi 6 devices.

15 HP Sure View integrated privacy screen that functions in landscape orientation. Available on select HP models and requires factory configuration. Brightness will vary between sharing and privacy modes.

16 Available as a 30-day trial on the Spectre x360 13.

17 Available as a premium trial for the first 30 days on the Spectre x360 13.

18 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

