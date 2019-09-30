Greystone Adds Paul Smyth to Lead New CMBS B-Piece and Special Servicing Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has added Paul Smyth, Cary Williams, and Paul Jankovsky as Managing Directors and Robert Farrington as a Director to its CMBS platform. Based in Irving, Texas, the team brings to Greystone extensive expertise in CMBS B-Piece acquisitions as well as Special Servicing.



While originating debt for clients across all of Greystone’s lending platforms, Mr. Smyth and his team will also pursue B-Piece investment and special servicing opportunities. These additional capabilities enable more certainty of loan execution and full continuity throughout the lifecycle of a CMBS loan, from origination to payoff.

Mr. Smyth, a 32-year CMBS industry veteran, previously managed several of the nation’s largest Special Servicing and related B-Piece groups, having served as President of C-III Asset Management in Irving, Texas, and as Global Chief Credit Officer of Credit Suisse’s CRE Origination Unit in New York City.

Mr. Williams spent 25 years of his career at Merrill Lynch, along with more recent positions at RBC and Credit Suisse. Mr. Jankovsky has held senior origination and management positions at the Dallas offices of Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. Rounding out the team, Mr. Farrington brings nearly 20 years of previous experience at ORIX Capital Markets.

Greystone’s CMBS platform provides fixed-rate commercial mortgages and complementary mezzanine financing across a variety of asset classes, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and hospitality. Messrs. Smyth, Williams, Jankovsky, and Farrington will report to New York-based Rob Russell, head of CMBS production at Greystone.

“Our primary goal is to meet our clients’ capital needs, and that includes adding areas of expertise that help to further differentiate our debt offerings,” said Mr. Russell. “Paul and his team bring a highly specialized focus in the B-Piece market and Special Servicing, which are areas that would complement our existing CMBS platform, and we look forward to further enhancing the overall lending experience for our clients with this added expertise.”

