Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence market study provides a detailed analysis of business intelligence (BI) usage and trends within small and mid-sized organizations, and how their deployments and views differ from each other and from larger organizations.



“Like large organizations, small and mid-sized enterprises prioritize a wide span of BI technologies and initiatives, and organizations of all sizes pay the most attention to the ‘nuts and bolts’ activities such as reporting and dashboards,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “In 2019 as in previous years, small organizations are most interested in software as a service and cloud computing, and are more likely than larger peers to engage in open source software.”

According to the 2019 report, Executive Management, Operations, Sales, and Marketing are the most important functions driving BI at small organizations, while BI projects within mid-sized organizations are most often driven by Finance, Executive Management, and Operations. Small and mid-sized enterprises, like larger peers, target executives over all other roles. Where small organizations most differ is in their higher percentages of customer targeting.

“While ‘better decision making’ remains the top goal for all organizations, the large and mid-sized organizations are predictably more likely to chase ‘improved operational efficiencies’,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As headcount decreases, organizations are more likely to prioritize ‘growth in revenues’ and ‘increased competitive advantage, making SMEs more strategic and outwardly focused.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.smebireport.com.

