LPL Financial Advisory Platform Selected for Industry Award

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the firm has been named a finalist for the 2019 Money Management Institute (MMI) / Barron’s Industry Awards.



As a Sponsor Platform of the Year finalist, LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios is nominated for exemplifying innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and financial advisors, according to MMI. Model Wealth Portfolios is LPL’s premier, centrally-managed platform that uses model strategies guided currently by 14 institutional portfolio strategists, including LPL Financial Research, to assist investment managers in offering their clients a combination of mutual fund and exchange-traded product (ETP) selections.

Model Wealth Portfolios has evolved to deliver more innovation with the introduction of Advisor Sleeve ℠ this year. Advisor Sleeve is a comprehensive investment solution that supports advisors’ ability to differentiate their practices in an increasingly value-driven market. Advisor Sleeve helps make money management easier by providing advisors with the ability to act as strategists while outsourcing tasks such as trading and rebalancing. Advisors are able to design, build and manage their own proprietary models, while benefitting from the efficiency of a centrally managed platform, helping advisors build a models-based practice at scale.

“We strive to deliver innovative solutions that help advisors address the fundamental challenges they face in their practices, which in most cases comes down to needing more time,” said Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Products and Platforms. “We’ve evolved the Model Wealth Portfolios platform to deliver more capabilities that enable advisors to embrace a models-based practice, with the ability to spend less time on operational functions and more time doing what they do best: growing client relationships and serving investors more meaningfully.”

Since launching in April, LPL Financial advisors have added more than $900 million in assets to Advisor Sleeve. The platform has grown to offer a compelling menu of strategists, including new models that address downside protection. The introduction of Advisor Sleeve expands the platform’s capabilities to include risk-scoring and a model-management hub designed to create efficiencies for advisors using the tool.

Craig Pfeiffer, MMI president and CEO, added, “Now in their eleventh year, these annual awards celebrate outstanding achievement by honoring firms that have delivered groundbreaking investment advisory solutions and programs for financial advisors and investors over the past year. We are pleased to team with Barron’s (a highly-known financial publication), to recognize the innovative work being done across our industry.”

Finalists were selected by a special review committee representing all segments of MMI’s membership; member firms vote to determine winners. The winners will be announced Oct.15 during the 2019 MMI Annual Conference in Atlanta.

LPL Financial advisor John Shrewsbury leverages Advisor Sleeve in his firm, GenWealth Financial Advisors, and said it has created new possibilities for him and his clients .

LPL offers a diverse spectrum of competitive investment management platforms .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Money Management Institute, Barron’s and LPL are separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Important Disclosures

Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) are centrally managed fee-based portfolios constructed by institutional portfolio strategists, including LPL Research. Investment choices include mutual funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The portfolios benefit from ongoing monitoring and periodic rebalancing implemented by the LPL Financial Overlay Portfolio Management Group.

There is no assurance that the advisory platforms discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. The purchase of certain securities will be required to affect some of the strategies. Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future results and customer service, including its success in delivering innovative solutions such as Model Wealth Portfolios and Advisor Sleeve for LPL advisors in the future, as well as any other statements that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans and expectations as of September 26, 2019. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans or expectations expressed or implied by the Company will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: execution of the Company’s plans and its success in realizing the benefits expected to result from its initiatives and programs, including its customer service and technology initiatives; and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date.



