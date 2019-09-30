Risk Strategies Expands Private Client Practice with Acquisition of Bedrick-Kaitz Agency, Inc.

New York City-based firm brings added expertise to rapidly growing national group

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of Bedrick-Kaitz Agency, Inc. (BKA), a firm focused on helping high-net-worth individuals and businesses throughout the country protect their assets. Terms of the deal were not revealed.



BKA is run by its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rosenberg, who acquired the firm from one of its original founders, Donald Kaitz, shortly after joining the company in the 1980s. Prior to acquiring BKA, Rosenberg was a personal lines specialist with a boutique brokerage in New York City.

“We’re always on the lookout for potential partners who can bring the right mix of experience and expertise to our practice,” said Bob Courtemanche, Risk Strategies’ National Private Client Practice Leader. “Michael and the team at BKA squarely hit that criteria and will be a great fit.”

In addition to its main focus of offering customized policy programs covering the entire suite of personal insurance products, including a specialty focus in exotic cars, BKA also helps clients protect their businesses with commercial insurance products ranging from general and professional liability to workers’ compensation.

“When looking for a way to grow the business, Risk Strategies emerged as the obvious partner choice,” said Rosenberg. “Their specialist approach meant our clients would continue to receive the premium service they’ve come to expect but with deeper and broader resources.”

Matching the build-out of its other practice groups, Risk Strategies has fashioned a national private client practice, which is focused on providing expert service, broad capabilities and deep resources to successful individuals and businesses. Courtemanche, a founding board member of the Private Risk Management Association, joined from Swiss insurance giant ACE, now part of Chubb, in 2015 where he was Chairman of Private Risk Services. In 2016, Risk Strategies acquired Atlass Insurance Group , adding unparalleled yacht and watercraft risk and insurance expertise to its practice capabilities.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

