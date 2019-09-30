The World Market for Graphene to 2030 with Over 200 Companies Profiled
The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.
There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as manufacturers witness the benefits offered by graphene.
Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites.
Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have recently integrated graphene into their products.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities-historical, current and forecast to 2030.
- Current and planned graphene products.
- Description of the graphene market 2017-2019.
- Market segmentation by graphene type.
- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.
- Competitive landscape of graphene among other carbon-based additives (MWCNT, SWCNT, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Black, etc.)
- Key graphene events.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market demand in tonnes, USD, CAGR 2018-2030
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
- Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.
- Over 200 company profiles including production, products, target markets.
- Data on addressable markets for graphene (revenues), relevant applications, graphene technology fit and competition from other materials.
- New information on demand by regional market.
- The latest product and investment news.
- Commercial production capacities by company, and by year, for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2
- Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
- Markets targeted, by product developers and end-users
- Types of graphene produced, by producer
- Graphene applications by industry, material, and product
- Over 200 company profiles
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
1.1 Market opportunity analysis
1.2 Market challenges rating system
1.3 Properties of nanomaterials
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials
2.2 Graphene
2.3 Market outlook
2.4 Market drivers and trends
2.5 Graphene industrial collaborations and licence agreements
2.6 Market and technical challenges
2.7 Global demand for graphene by region to 2030
3 Overview of Graphene
3.1 History
3.2 Types of graphene
3.3 Properties
3.4 3D Graphene
3.5 Graphene Quantum Dots
4 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene
4.1 Comparative properties
4.2 Cost and production
4.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids
4.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene
5 Other 2-D Materials
5.1 Beyond Moore's law
5.2 Batteries
5.3 Borophene
5.4 Phosphorene
5.5 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (g-C3N4)
5.6 Germanene
5.7 Graphdiyne
5.8 Graphane
5.9 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride
5.10 Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)
5.11 Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2) and Diselenide (ReSe2)
5.12 Silicene
5.13 Stanene/Tinene
5.14 Tungsten Diselenide
5.15 Antimonene
5.16 Diamene
5.17 Indium Selenide
5.18 Comparative Analysis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials
6 Graphene Synthesis
6.1 Large area graphene films
6.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets
6.3 Production methods
6.4 Synthesis and production by types of graphene
6.5 Pros and cons of graphene production methods
7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes To Commercialization
7.1 Commercialization route
7.2 Market structure
8 Regulations and Standards
8.1 Standards
8.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation
8.3 Workplace exposure
9 Patents and Publications
9.1 Fabrication processes
9.2 Academia
9.3 Regional leaders
9.4 Patent publications 2004-2018
9.5 Leading graphene patentees
10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap
11 End User Market Segment Analysis
11.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2030
11.2 Commercial production capacities
11.3 Graphene pricing
11.4 Mass production challenges
12 Graphene In 3D Printing
12.1 Market Drivers And Trends
12.2 Properties And Applications
12.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
12.4 Market Challenges
12.5 Product Developers
13 Graphene In Adhesives
14 Graphene In Aviation And Aerospace
15 Graphene In Automotive
16 Graphene In Paints And Coatings
17 Graphene In Composites
18 Graphene In Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays
19 Graphene In Conductive Inks
20 Graphene Transistors And Integrated Circuits
21 Graphene Memory Devices
22 Graphene In Photonics
23 Graphene In Batteries
24 Graphene In Supercapacitors
25 Graphene In Solar
26 Graphene In Fuel Cells
27 Graphene In Lighting
28 Graphene In Oil And Gas
29 Graphene In Filtration
30 Graphene In Life Sciences And Biomedicine
31 Graphene In Lubricants
32 Graphene In Rubber And Tires
33 Graphene In Sensors
34 Graphene In Smart Textiles And Apparel
35 Graphene In Construction
35.1 Global Market Size And Opportunity
35.2 Product Developers
36 Company Profiles
- Applied Graphene Materials plc
- Bonbouton
- Carbon Gates Technologies LLC
- Carbon Waters
- Directa Plus plc
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- First Graphene Ltd
- Grafoid, Inc.
- Graphenall Co., Ltd.
- Graphenea Nanomaterials
- Gratomic, Inc.
- Grolltex, Inc.
- Haydale Limited
- Paragraf Ltd.
- Skeleton Technologies O
- Standard Graphene
- The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
- The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co. Ltd
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
- Versarien plc.
- Wuxi Graphene Films Co. Ltd
- ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.
