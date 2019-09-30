The World Market for Graphene to 2030 with Over 200 Companies Profiled

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.

There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as manufacturers witness the benefits offered by graphene.

Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites.

Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have recently integrated graphene into their products.



Report contents include:

Global production capacities-historical, current and forecast to 2030.

Current and planned graphene products.

Description of the graphene market 2017-2019.

Market segmentation by graphene type.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

Competitive landscape of graphene among other carbon-based additives (MWCNT, SWCNT, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Black, etc.)

Key graphene events.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market demand in tonnes, USD, CAGR 2018-2030

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.

Over 200 company profiles including production, products, target markets.

Data on addressable markets for graphene (revenues), relevant applications, graphene technology fit and competition from other materials.

New information on demand by regional market.

The latest product and investment news.

Commercial production capacities by company, and by year, for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2

Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

Markets targeted, by product developers and end-users

Types of graphene produced, by producer

Graphene applications by industry, material, and product

Over 200 company profiles

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Market opportunity analysis

1.2 Market challenges rating system

1.3 Properties of nanomaterials



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials

2.2 Graphene

2.3 Market outlook

2.4 Market drivers and trends

2.5 Graphene industrial collaborations and licence agreements

2.6 Market and technical challenges

2.7 Global demand for graphene by region to 2030



3 Overview of Graphene

3.1 History

3.2 Types of graphene

3.3 Properties

3.4 3D Graphene

3.5 Graphene Quantum Dots



4 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene

4.1 Comparative properties

4.2 Cost and production

4.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids

4.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene



5 Other 2-D Materials

5.1 Beyond Moore's law

5.2 Batteries

5.3 Borophene

5.4 Phosphorene

5.5 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (g-C3N4)

5.6 Germanene

5.7 Graphdiyne

5.8 Graphane

5.9 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride

5.10 Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)

5.11 Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2) and Diselenide (ReSe2)

5.12 Silicene

5.13 Stanene/Tinene

5.14 Tungsten Diselenide

5.15 Antimonene

5.16 Diamene

5.17 Indium Selenide

5.18 Comparative Analysis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials



6 Graphene Synthesis

6.1 Large area graphene films

6.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets

6.3 Production methods

6.4 Synthesis and production by types of graphene

6.5 Pros and cons of graphene production methods



7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes To Commercialization

7.1 Commercialization route

7.2 Market structure



8 Regulations and Standards

8.1 Standards

8.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation

8.3 Workplace exposure



9 Patents and Publications

9.1 Fabrication processes

9.2 Academia

9.3 Regional leaders

9.4 Patent publications 2004-2018

9.5 Leading graphene patentees



10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap



11 End User Market Segment Analysis

11.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2030

11.2 Commercial production capacities

11.3 Graphene pricing

11.4 Mass production challenges



12 Graphene In 3D Printing

12.1 Market Drivers And Trends

12.2 Properties And Applications

12.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Product Developers



13 Graphene In Adhesives



14 Graphene In Aviation And Aerospace



15 Graphene In Automotive



16 Graphene In Paints And Coatings



17 Graphene In Composites



18 Graphene In Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays



19 Graphene In Conductive Inks



20 Graphene Transistors And Integrated Circuits



21 Graphene Memory Devices



22 Graphene In Photonics



23 Graphene In Batteries



24 Graphene In Supercapacitors



25 Graphene In Solar



26 Graphene In Fuel Cells



27 Graphene In Lighting



28 Graphene In Oil And Gas



29 Graphene In Filtration



30 Graphene In Life Sciences And Biomedicine



31 Graphene In Lubricants



32 Graphene In Rubber And Tires



33 Graphene In Sensors



34 Graphene In Smart Textiles And Apparel



35 Graphene In Construction

35.1 Global Market Size And Opportunity

35.2 Product Developers



36 Company Profiles



Applied Graphene Materials plc

Bonbouton

Carbon Gates Technologies LLC

Carbon Waters

Directa Plus plc

Dotz Nano Ltd.

First Graphene Ltd

Grafoid, Inc.

Graphenall Co., Ltd.

Graphenea Nanomaterials

Gratomic, Inc.

Grolltex, Inc.

Haydale Limited

Paragraf Ltd.

Skeleton Technologies O

Standard Graphene

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Versarien plc.

Wuxi Graphene Films Co. Ltd

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

