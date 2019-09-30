Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook to 2023 & Survey of NGS Labs - Consumables, Diagnostics & Pharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies encompass the modern, post-Sanger sequencing techniques that revolutionized and expanded the fields of molecular biology and genomics in recent years.

NGS has been a disruptive technology that had a substantial impact on the characterization of the genome of various species and has found numerous applications in a large variety of fields, including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture, and forensics.

Next-Generation Sequencing Markets provides an in-depth look at the sequencing market, including data for 2018-2023 for the following markets:

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Next-Generation Sequencing Consumables Market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Region: U.S.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Region: Europe

Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Region: Europe

Market Size by Application: Diagnostics

Market Size by Application: Pharmaceuticals

This report includes a Survey of Labs Using Next-Generation Sequencing. The survey was conducted by an experienced NGS market analyst who interviewed lab managers and directors to obtain a real-world viewpoint on the next-generation sequencing market today.

Please describe the lab's industry and function?

How many sequencers does the laboratory have, and which models?

For your most recent sequencers, please describe: the model, what applications are run typically (by percentage), how often or how many samples (runs, samples, slides, flow cells, plates, multiplexed or not).

Which applications are expected to increase most?

Does the lab outsource any sequencing? For what reason(s)?

How does the lab/ organization address regulated patient samples?

Does the lab have accreditation for regulated patient samples?

Which sequencers are used for regulated and non-regulated patient samples?

In what disease areas does the lab sequence regulated/ non-regulated patient/ human samples? What disease areas are expected to grow the most from 2017-2018?

What percentage of samples sequenced are patient samples subject to regulation, patient/ human samples not subject to regulation, and non-patient/ non-human samples not subject to regulation? How is this expected to change from 2017-2018

How much is the volume of NGS and capillary sequencing expected to change overall from 2017 to 2018?

What sequencer features or steps in the sequencing process would you most like to be changed/ improved?

What is the main bottleneck in your sequencing process (ie at what step do things back up)?

How challenging are data analysis and data management?

Which systems would the lab most likely consider for future purchases?

What is the likely time-frame for future sequencer purchases?

Which systems are likely to be used in the future for regulated patient samples (and are not being used currently for that)?

What barriers or other issues would hinder the growth of sequencing, particularly NGS, in clinical areas?

Companies Mentioned



10x Genomics Inc.

Agilent

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

Illumina Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Mission Bio Inc.

NanoString Technologies

New England Biolabs Inc.

NuGen Technologies Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

Roche

Swift Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered



1: Market Analysis & Report Summary



Overall Sequencing Market Revenue

Regional Breakout

Market Share

Scope



Methodology



Outline



Demographics

Regional Distribution of Respondents' Labs

Industrial Distribution of Respondents' Labs

Laboratory Function of Respondents' Labs

Distribution by Number of Sequencers

Brand(s)/ Types(s) of Sequencers Owned, Overall

Library Preparation and Other Automation

Position/ Role of Respondents

2: System Installations



Overall Installed Base

Distribution of Sequencer Models

Distribution of Number of Sequencers

Installed Base by Region

Overall Brand/ Type

Next-Generation Systems

Capillary Systems

Installed Base by Industry Segment

Overall Brand/ Type

Next-Generation Systems

Capillary Systems

Installed Base by Laboratory Function

Overall Brand/ Type

Next-Generation Systems

Capillary / Gel Systems

3: Sequencer Applications, Clinical Applications, and Usage Trends



Sequencer Applications and Usage

Applications Run, Overall and by Brand/ Type

Likely Increases in Applications and Volume

Capacity Usage of Systems

Outsourcing

Clinical Applications

Sequencing of CLIA Regulated Patient Samples

Certification for Regulated Samples

Sequencers Used or Planned for Patient/ Human Samples

Disease/ Therapeutic Areas Where Sequencing Applied

Challenges for Growth of Clinical Sequencing

4: Preferences & Evaluations



Key Criteria for Choosing Sequencers

Overall

By Next-Generation Systems vs Capillary Systems

Changes or Improvements



Bottlenecks in Process



5: Future Purchase Plans



Time-Frame of Purchase Plans

Overall

By Brand/ Type Owned

By Laboratory Function

By Region

Systems Likely to Consider for Purchase

Overall

By Brand/ Type Owned

By Industry/ Segment

By Laboratory Function

By Region

6: Company Profiles

10X Genomics

BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Illumina

Oxford Nanopore

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Swift Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix: Library Preparation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6v0b8s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.