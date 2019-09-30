Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market to Hit $80 Bn by 2025 – Insights On Vendor Landscape, Recent Initiatives, Value Chain, Key Trends, Top Brands, And End Use: Adroit Market Research

Rapid adoption of EHR and increasing penetration of remote patient monitoring to propel Cloud Computing in Healthcare market growth. In 2018, North America dominated the global market by contributing over 30% and is expected to grow over USD 25 billion by 2025.

The "Global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market Size 2018 by End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostics and Imaging Centres, Ambulatory Centres, and Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global market size for cloud computing in healthcare is likely to cross 80 billion by 2025. The adoption rates for cloud computing has been increasing in past few years including BFSI, telecom, retail, and many more. The overall healthcare industry has been a slow adopter of technologies as majority of the key players have been focused on automating their backend offices, reimbursement, payment modules, business intelligence, and digital health records. Technology has penetrated so much that it has now begun to become an inherent component. Mobile phones and integrated mobility solutions have brought a revolution in the manner we live.

Cloud computing's financial advantages can be important as cloud computing offers cost flexibility and cost reduction potential. It is possible to avoid heavy capital expenditure as IT resources are obtained on demand and paid for as working expenditure. Cloud computing costs also include the costs of personnel resources needed to deploy and retain IT resources. Therefore, while using cloud services for PaaS and IaaS platforms, the need for extra healthcare providers with qualified IT personnel and associated expenses can be decreased, but more so for SaaS solutions where the cloud service supplier assumes the lion's share of liability.

Cloud-based healthcare IT systems that deliver the potential for wide interoperability and integration can enhance healthcare functionality. Healthcare cloud services are internet-based and usually use conventional protocols, so it is usually simple to connect them to other devices and apps. However, contractual and technical impediments to EHR/EMR vendors remain a challenge. The capacity to readily and safely share data is critical, and cloud services are excellent enablers for this.

Cloud services also promote fast growth and innovation, particularly for mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, thereby meeting the requirements of the fresh and quickly progressing innovations on healthcare IT systems. Cloud services can use wired and wireless devices to allow remote access to apps and information via the Internet from anywhere that internet connectivity can be established at any time. Mobile device access support is often a function that is endorsed by health cloud services. Cloud services also provide access to a much wider ecosystem of partners in healthcare system such as providers, payers, life sciences and IT solutions; all of which further boosts the market penetration potential.

The major players in the market include McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, NextGen Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Healthcare Management System, eClinicalWorks, CPSI, Computer Sciences Corporation, and many more.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market Overview, by End Use

Chapter 5. Global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market Overview, by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

