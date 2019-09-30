Digital Ally Signs Contract Extension With Major Cruise Line Company

/EIN News/ -- Digital Ally Will Continue to Deploy Its Body-Worn Cameras on Security Personnel



Lenexa, KS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, is pleased to announce that a global leader in the cruise line industry has agreed to a contract extension for its continued use of the Company’s FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and back-office solution, VuVault.com. The contract extension will provide the Company with a recurring service revenue stream for multiple years to come. Since 2016, the Company’s FirstVu HD body-worn cameras have been deployed on security personnel during cruises to reduce frivolous claims and capture interactions between staff and guests.



The contract extension demonstrates the effectiveness of the body-worn camera in de-escalating situations. The unique two-piece design of Digital Ally’s FirstVu HD body camera is the product of choice for security personnel because of its small footprint and light weight design. All video captured is uploaded and stored on VuVault.com, the Company’s back-office solution. VuVault.com is a highly secure platform designed to store, manage, and review video captured during events that take place on the cruise ship.

“This contract extension continues the commitment of safety and security for all staff members and guests aboard the cruise line,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “Our two-piece body camera design continues to show its effective application in the commercial industry. We are encouraged to advance our relationship and look forward to other opportunities in the future,” concluded Mr. Ross.

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

