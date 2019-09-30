Global Micro-Mobility Market Anticipated to Witness a CAGR of 11.95% Over 2019-2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro-Mobility Market: Focus on Consumer Requirements (First and Last Mile, and Short Distance), Benefits of Micro Mobility, Supply Chain, Application (Private and Commercial- Logistics), Location (Roads, Tracks and Footpath), Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global micro mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

The micro mobility service has higher traction in comparison to the vehicle-based ridesharing and ride-hailing service offered by MaaS players. A strong indicator of exceptional market performance is the growth of per day ridership, since the conceptual inception of the micro mobility. The accelerated growth experienced by the market in the initial phase is largely due to the uniqueness of the concept.



For instance, bicycle lending was started for a hiring purposes in China. Further, some of the major market roadblocks were that micro mobility earlier did not consist of a robust policy framework, and there was a gap in the infrastructure required for supporting its smooth operation. Micro mobility has wide applicability, as an integrated part of the overall public transportation service of an economy, which powered in collaboration of private players and local municipal authorities (governments).



Micro mobility services have witnessed high growth majorly in the U.S. and China during the initial phase of its inception. In this ecosystem, companies from China and the U.S. acquired high market shares, globally, during the initial period of micro mobility market evolution during 2014-2018.



The research study offers a wide perspective of the micro mobility market and analyzes the growth factors and market strategies adopted by the company for the future of micro mobility ecosystem. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools, that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

Further, the study includes factors such as short distance trips (under five miles), low speed trips (limited to maximum of 40 miles/hour), personal transportation trips, and logistics trips as some of the major segments for the micro mobility industry. The report also provides an analysis of the market growth opportunities for micro mobility across different regions as well as countries.



The report is a compilation of different segments of the global micro mobility market, including market breakdown by requirement type, application type, location type, and region.

Herein, the revenue generated from different requirement type (short distance trips and first- and last-mile trips), application type (commercial and private), location type (tracks, roads, and footpaths) and regions {North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)} has been tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($billion).

Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



At its core, micro mobility focuses on the commuters using ride-sharing for their trips under five miles or for first- and last-mile connectivity. These trips can be for traveling to work, doing day-time household errands, or travelling to mass transportation stations for on-ward journey. A commuter can enroll in the service via monthly or annual subscription or use it, as and when required by booking via service providers' platform. This gives the power of choice to a consumer for selecting a service for travel.



Micro mobility is driven by awareness among the adopting community in developed nations, which understand the need for usage of efficient modes of transportation for traveling a short distance. Micro mobility market scope majorly covers two aspects; private usage (personal transportation) and commercial usage (logistics). Private application is the transportation of people from point A to B, whereas commercial corresponds to logistics service, which brings consumers' needs to their doorstep.



Micro mobility modes offer a large degree of flexibility of driving on roads, footpaths or dedicated tracks built along with the road network in a city. The road network in the developed nations constitutes of a planned layout with dedicated cycle tracks (that can be used for similar types of vehicles) and footpaths. However, the usage of various modes on different locations is subject to the design and application of each mode. The commercial micro mobility market majorly utilizes road network, as it accounts for faster moving vehicles such as motorcycles, mopeds, e-bikes, e-mopeds, and micro electric cars.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive region-wise analysis that includes analyses of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the information on the key players from that region.



Some of the key players operating in the micro mobility market are Marble, Easymile SAS, Floatility GmbH, Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, LimeBike, Scoot Network, Zagster, Uber, Ola, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Zomato, Micro Mobility Systems, Rydies, Segway Inc., Dynamic Bicycles, GoJek, and GoBike (Ford).

What is the global micro mobility market size in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2029?

What are the major consumer demands and expectations effectively fulfilled by micro mobility?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market for the period of 2019 to 2029?

What are the impacts of the micro mobility service to the global environmental issues?

What are the key developments and strategies of the companies in the market?

Which region is expected to have the highest market potential in the period 2019-2029, and how is the market expected to grow in the same period in other regions?

Which are the key companies in the industry, and how are they expected to perform in the ecosystem?

What is the market forecast by application, requirement, and location for the period 2019 to 2029?

What is the estimated market value by region during the period 2019-2029?

1 Market Overview

1.1 Micro Mobility Overview

1.1.1 Key Entities Working in the Micro Mobility Ecosystem

1.2 Vehicles Used for Micro Mobility

1.3 Application of Micro Mobility

1.4 Use Case of Micro Mobility Vehicles



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Drivers

2.2.1 Falling Prices of Battery and GPS Systems Enabling Price Competitiveness in Micro Mobility Market

2.2.2 Need of Reducing Travel Cost and Environmental Degradation

2.2.3 Need for Efficient Transportation System for Short Distances

2.2.4 Introduction of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles for Micro Mobility

2.3 Challenges

2.3.1 Asset Management Limitations

2.3.2 Developing Customer-Centric Services

2.3.3 Weather and Infrastructure Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure and Undefined Legal Responsibility in Developing Countries

2.3.5 Rise in Cyber Threat Due to Increase of Passenger and Vehicle Data Generation

2.4 Opportunities

2.4.1 The Impact of AI in Last-Mile Experience

2.4.2 Future of Micro Mobility: 5G and Autonomous Technology

2.4.3 Transition from Vehicle Ownership to Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

2.4.4 Opportunity for Revenue Generation for Different Entities of Micro Mobility Ecosystem



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Benefits of Micro Mobility

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Gasoline Powered Modes

3.2.3 Electric Powered Modes

3.2.4 Electric Powered Vs. Gasoline Powered Vehicles

3.3 How Are Automotive OEMs Making an Entry into Micro Mobility Ecosystem?

3.4 Key Upcoming Start-ups

3.4.1 Funding Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Commercial Supply Chain Benefit

3.6 Key Customer Requirements Fulfilled by Micro Mobility



4 Competitive Insights

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

4.1.2 Business Expansion

4.1.3 Product Launches

4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.5 Others



5 Global Micro Mobility Market (By Requirement)

5.1 Limitations and Assumptions

5.2 Short Distance Trips

5.3 First- and Last-Mile Trips

5.4 Regional Micro Mobility Market (By Requirement)

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 APAC

5.4.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



6 Global Micro Mobility Market (By Application)

6.1 Commercial (Logistics) Micro Mobility Service

6.2 Private

6.3 Regional Micro Mobility Market (By Application)

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 APAC

6.3.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



7 Global Micro Mobility Market (By Location)

7.1 Tracks (Shared Paths)

7.2 Roads

7.3 Footpaths

7.4 Regional Micro Mobility Market (By Location)

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 APAC

7.4.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Global Micro Mobility Market (By Region)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Australia

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 Rest-of-APAC

8.4 Rest-of-the-World

8.4.1 Qualitative Analysis of Mexico

8.4.2 Qualitative Analysis of South America

8.4.3 Qualitative Analysis of Middle East

8.4.4 Qualitative Analysis of Africa



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marble

9.3 EasyMile SAS

9.4 Floatility GmbH

9.5 Meituanbike (Mobike)

9.6 ANI Technologies (Ola)

9.7 Uber Technologies Inc.

9.8 LimeBike

9.9 Bird Rides Inc.

9.10 Skip Transport Inc.

9.11 Spin Scooters

9.12 Scoot Networks

9.13 Zagster Inc.

9.14 DoorDash

9.15 Postmates Inc.

9.16 Zomato

9.17 Others Innovative Players Operating in the Value Chain



