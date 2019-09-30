Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 30 September 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



23/09/2019 44,320 138.5067 6,138,616.94 4,100 152.8002 626,480.82 570,305.71 48,420 138.5568 6,708,922.65 24/09/2019 16,635 137.9205 2,294,307.52 8,512 150.9029 1,284,485.48 1,167,395.70 25,147 137.6587 3,461,703.21 25/09/2019 74,249 135.0639 10,028,359.51 13,400 149.1363 1,998,426.42 1,819,729.03 87,649 135.1765 11,848,088.54



Total



135,204 136.5439 18,461,283.97 26,012 150.2919



3,909,392.72



3,557,430.43 161,216 136.5790 22,018,714.41

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 27 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 129,902,336.40 for No. 913,955 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 25,627,312.92 (Euro 23,248,832.34*) for No. 166,585 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,057,574 common shares held in treasury as of 27 September 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

