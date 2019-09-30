Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market to hit $1.04 bn by 2025 – Insights on Competitive Landscape, Strategic and Regulatory Framework, Value Chain, Sources (Inulin & Sucrose), and Applications: Adroit Market Research

Infant formula was the largest application segment, accounting for over 40% of the global market share of fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) volume and revenue, followed by dietary supplements and food & beverage

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market Size 2017 By Source (Sucrose and Inulin), By Application (Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Japan was a pioneer in fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) consumption and production. Additionally, it was the first nation to integrate non-digestible oligosaccharides into food & beverage industry, being a leader in adopting as functional ingredients prebiotics.

The global market of fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) is estimated to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2025, as a result of increased demand for the product as a cost-effective solution for digestion aid. Digestive problems are likely to be associated with anxiety, insomnia, stress, nervousness, and energy deficiency. In 2018, more than 35% of U.S. population had some sort of digestive health problem, which is expected to offer tremendous commercial viability for the ingredient.

Emerging prebiotics industry in the dietary supplements segment is expected to offer ample opportunity for fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) over the coming years. Growing health-conscious populations followed by rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further expected to support fructo oligosaccharides prospect in the global prebiotics industry. Additionally, the U.S. FDA has granted Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) designation for fructo oligosaccharides, which in turn is expected to increase its penetration over the projected period.

The market study on fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) evaluates the market size in terms of revenue and demand for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global FOS market report highlights the historical market size from 2015 to 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The global fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market is segmented on the basis of source, application and region. Additionally, the study inspects various aspects of the fructo oligosaccharides industry using value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and regulatory framework. Moreover, the report provides in-depth analysis of current market competitiveness using company profiles of global and local manufacturers.

In natural foods such as tomato, rye, Jerusalem artichoke, onions, honey, asparagus, chicory, banana, barley, and wheat, trace amounts of fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are present. Industrial production of fructo-oligosaccharides; however, is rapidly increasing due to increased demand in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. It is estimated that the economically feasible process of developing high-content fructo-oligosaccharides extraction will gain more attention in the foreseeable future.

Fructo oligosaccharides are extensively used in dairy products and its market share is dominated by its adoption in infant formulas. In 2018, global market demand for infant formula fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) was more than 45 kilo tons. In terms of application, dietary supplements is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Over the past few years, consumption of nutritional supplements in humans and animals is rapidly increased and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years. Moreover, growing population will support an increase in meat consumption, which in turns will increase demand for significant livestock feedstock with sufficient prebiotics.

The global fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market is competitive in nature. Prominent companies operating in this industry are Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd., BENEO, Prebiotin, Sensus Worldwide Limited, ShenZhen Victory Biology Engineering Co., Ltd, Cargill Inc., and Nutriagaves de México SA de CV.

