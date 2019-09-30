Fortran Corporation Issues Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Conover, NC, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Fortran (OTC: FRTN) is pleased to announce that one of our subsidiaries, B and L Telephone, has been awarded a contract valued at $192,000 to provide, install, and maintain cabling and fiber, paging system, and a new NEC telephone system for a new school building under construction for Caldwell County School system located in Caldwell County, North Carolina. Our subsidiary, Fortran Communications, was awarded a one year extension of an existing maintenance contract valued at $180,000.



Our subsidiaries continue to demonstrate their ability to provide state of the art telecommunication equipment and infrastructure to schools, commercial enterprises, and government entities.

President and CEO, Glenn Withers, stated, “We are pleased with the new level of energy from our management and sales teams. We are focusing our efforts on our original model of acquisitions and organic growth. We believe this model will result in the obtainment of our goals.”

About Fortran Corporation ("Fortran" or the "Company") is a leading telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, sourcing, implementing and maintaining complex Telecommunications solutions. We are converting the historical and traditional Telecom business model to a Telecom-As-A-Service ("TaaS") and is comprised of design, network service, technical certifications, remote monitoring, on-site service, with dedicated sales and engineering.

Fortran Corporation

828-324-4611



