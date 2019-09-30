Global Radiation Dose Management (RDM) Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - CT Scanners Represents the Biggest Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Focus on Modality, Mode of Deployment, End User, 20 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiation dose management industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The radiation dose management market generated $217.9 million in revenue in 2018.

The radiation dose management growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing installed bases of radiology equipment, growing geriatric population, increasing regulatory requirement for diagnostic devices, increasing concerns related to radiation overexposure, and growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management.



The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include technological advancement in medical imaging, the impact of cloud-based solutions, increasing adoption of radiation dose management technologies in emerging technologies, and radiation dose management for pediatric procedure. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include lack of trained and skilled professionals and lack of benchmarking for dose optimization.



The CT scanners represents the biggest opportunity in the RDM market, as the radiation dose required for the CT imaging is higher than the plain x-ray radiograph. The upsurge in the number of CT examinations has made it the largest sources of medical radiation and most solutions are centered on solving issues with this imaging modality.



Key Questions Answered

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global radiation dose management market, and what are their contributions?

What is the growth potential of radiation dose management solutions in each region, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa?

What solutions (software and services) are offered by key players such as General Electric Company, Bayer AG, and Bracco in the market?

What category of solutions currently dominates the market? Is software developed in-house and sold as a bundled offering along with hardware, or third party-developed, vendor-agnostic software?

What key regulatory developments are governing the market, and how market players are responding to such pressures?

How are the leading radiation dose management solution providers positioned in the market?

What are the key strategies deployed by market participants to capture market share?

What key technological trends and innovations are expected to impact the future of radiation dose management?

What is the pricing associated with such solutions?

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Natural Radiation Sources

1.1.2 Biological Effects of Radiation

1.1.3 Usage of Radiation in Medical Devices

1.1.4 Radiation Dose

1.1.5 Effective Radiation Dose

1.1.6 Factors Contributing to Unnecessary Radiation Exposure

1.1.7 Radiation Dose Management Software

1.1.8 Selection of Dose Management Solution

1.2 Historical Trends

1.3 Trends for Radiation Dose Management

1.4 Global Radiation Dose Management Scenario

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Increasing Installed Bases of Radiology Equipment and Number of Scans

2.3.2 Growing Geriatric Population

2.3.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle Associated Diseases

2.3.3.1 Increasing prevalence of cancer

2.3.3.2 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

2.3.3.3 Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

2.3.4 Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Diagnostic Devices

2.3.5 Increasing Concern Related to Radiation Over Exposure

2.3.6 Growing Awareness and Initiatives for Radiation Dose Management

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

2.4.2 Lack of Benchmarking for Dose Optimization

2.5 Opportunities

2.5.1 Innovation

2.5.1.1 Technological Advancement in Medical Imaging

2.5.1.2 Impact of Cloud-Based Solutions

2.5.2 Regulatory Focus

2.5.2.1 Radiation Dose Management for Pediatric Procedures

2.5.3 Regional Expansion

2.5.4 Increasing Adoption of Radiation Dose Management Software in Emerging Economies



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

3.1.2 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.3 Installations

3.1.4 Business Expansion

3.1.5 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis, by Company

3.3 Industry Attractiveness



4 Radiation Dose Management Pricing Analysis

4.1 Manual Dose Data Recording Cost Per Examination

4.2 Radiation Dose Management Software Pricing

4.3 Server Fee



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.2 Regulatory Requirements

5.3 Bills and Acts for Radiation Dose Management

5.4 Alliances



6 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Modality)

6.1 CT Scanners

6.2 X-ray, CR, and DR

6.3 Mammography System

6.4 Interventional Angiography Systems/ Angio CT

6.5 Fluoroscopy Systems

6.6 PET Scanners and SPECT

6.7 Hybrid Imaging



7 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Product)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform

7.2.1 Key Features

7.2.2 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform- Global Market

7.2.3 Installed Base and Number of Customers

7.2.4 Compatible Modalities

7.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking

7.3 DoseWatch

7.4 teamplay Dose

7.5 NEXO [DOSE]

7.6 tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor

7.7 Radiation Dose Monitor

7.8 Imalogix Platform

7.9 Syncro-Dose

7.10 NovaDose

7.11 DoseWise Portal

7.12 SafeCT

7.13 MyXrayDose

7.14 DoseM

7.15 Dose Tracking System

7.16 DoseTrack



8 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Mode of Deployment)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking

8.3 Web-Based

8.4 On-Premise

8.5 Cloud-Based



9 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by End Users)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Others



10 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Region)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group

11.3 Bayer AG

11.4 Bracco

11.5 Canon Inc.

11.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.7 Guerbet Group

11.8 General Electric Company

11.9 Imalogix

11.10 Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.12 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd.

11.13 Medsquare

11.14 MyXrayDose Ltd.

11.15 Novarad Corporation

11.16 PACSHealth LLC

11.17 Qaelum N.V.

11.18 Sectra AB

11.19 SST Group Inc.

11.20 Siemens Healthineers Inc.

11.21 Virtual Phantom Inc.



