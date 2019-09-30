Four FTI Consulting Professionals Named to Crain’s Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Senior Managing Directors Lisa Collura , Laura Jackson , Stella Mendes and Wendy Shapss have been named to Crain’s second annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting .



The list recognizes women in the New York City metropolitan area who excel in accounting or consulting functions and demonstrate a commitment to mentorship and the promotion of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Over the years, Lisa, Laura, Stella and Wendy have established themselves as go-to experts in their respective fields,” said Holly Paul , Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “Internally, they are extremely dedicated to mentorship and helping other high-achieving women advance their careers through FTI Consulting’s Women’s Initiative — FTI WIN. It is my pleasure to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”

Ms. Collura is a member of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting and has 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing and litigation consulting services. She specializes in providing complex forensic accounting and financial fraud investigative services in connection with internal investigations on behalf of trustees, boards of directors, audit committees and creditors of public and private companies. She has assisted in the investigation of several of the largest fraud cases in the United States, including the Madoff Ponzi scheme.

Ms. Jackson is a member of FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Solutions industry practice and has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and partnership areas of real estate taxation, providing expertise in due diligence, structuring, REIT compliance, §754 adjustments and partnership taxation. Ms. Jackson currently serves as Vice President on the board of Rebuilding Together NYC, a nonprofit organization that promotes safe and healthy housing throughout New York City. She also founded the She Builds initiative, which empowers prominent women in real estate to give back to the communities they serve. Within FTI Consulting, Ms. Jackson is on the Global Steering Committee of FTI WIN and heavily involved in the firm’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiative.

Ms. Mendes has more than 25 years of diverse banking industry experience and serves as Co-Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. She consults with clients on Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) and anti-money laundering (“AML”) best practices, performs reviews and enhancements of BSA, AML and Office of Foreign Assets Control risk assessments, and conducts AML investigations.

Ms. Shapss is Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. She has more than 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing, fraud and financial-based matters, and specializes in litigation consulting, forensic accounting, fraud and financial investigations, and bankruptcy consulting. Ms. Shapss has conducted multiple forensic investigations in connection with cases involving fraudulent accounting activity by management and diversions of funds by fiduciaries. She is also on the Global Steering Committee of FTI WIN and oversees more than 250 women in the program’s New York chapter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

