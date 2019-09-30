2-Day Interactive Seminar: United States Patent Practice (London, United Kingdom - December 5-6, 2019)
US Patent Practice, What European patent attorneys need to know. A 2-day highly interactive seminar.
Key Topics to be Covered
- Legal framework
- AIA overview
- US patent prosecution
- Enablement
- Definiteness
- Novelty and prior art
- Obviousness
- Provisional and continuing applications n USPTO programs
- Duty of candor
- Infringement
- Patent litigation and damages
Why You Should Attend
The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?
This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It highlights the important differences between US and European patent practice and gives you the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. It includes important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provides lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.
This seminar will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. Plus, get to grips with the current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.
This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert seminar faculty as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.
Accreditation
This seminar merits 12.5 hours under the UK Solicitors Regulatory Authority self accreditation scheme (refg. CJA/MAFO) and may also be relevant training under the IPREG CPD self accreditation scheme.
Continuing professional development
This course qualifies for the following CPD programmes:
- CPD certificate of attendance: 5.50 hours
- General Council of the Bar: 5.50 hours
Who Should Attend?
- Corporate Patent Counsel
- Patent Attorneys from corporate and private practice
- Intellectual Property Consultants
- Patent Managers and Engineers
- Company Legal Advisers
- All those involved with patent protection in the United States
Agenda
Programme day one
Legal framework
- Statutes and rules
- Courts and agencies
- Requirements for patentability
Claim construction
- Phillips - broad multifaceted inquiry
- Claim construction rules and guidelines
- Claim construction in the USPTO
US patent prosecution - general flow of events
Written description
- Possession' of claimed invention
- Ariad - increased focus on what inventors actually did
- Written description guidelines
- Negative limitations
Enablement
- Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be undue'
- Interplay with written description requirement
Best mode
- Effect of the AIA
Definiteness
- Nautilus - the reasonable certainty' standard
- USPTO practice
Means-plus-function claiming
Statutory subject matter
- Supreme Court jurisprudence
- USPTO guidance
- Court of Appeal
Utility
- Impossibility
- Judicial interpretation
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Novelty and prior art
- Anticipation
- Pre-AIA - first to invent'
- Post-AIA - first to file'
Programme day two
Novelty/prior art (if necessary)
Obviousness
- Graham and KSR
- USPTO practice - prima facie obviousness
- USPTO KSR guidelines
- Method claims
Provisional applications
- Pre-AIA vs post-AIA
Continuing applications
- Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part
Restriction practice
- Restriction requirement
- Restriction vs Election of Species
- Rejoinder
Patent term and PTA
Obviousness - type double patenting
- Gilead cases
- Terminal disclaimers
USPTO programs
- Terminal disclaimers
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)
- Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway
- First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs
Duty of candor
- Citation of references
- Inequitable conduct
Inventorship
- Conception
- Joint inventorship
- Interference practice
- Derivation actions
Post-issuance practice
- Re-examination and re-issue
- Inter partes review
- Post-grant review
- Covered business method review
- Supplemental examination
- Certificates of correction
Infringement
- Direct infringement
- Contributory infringement and inducement
- Extraterritorial infringement
- Exhaustion
Doctrine of equivalents
- Function/way/result test
- Festo - prosecution history estoppel
- Licensing
Willfulness
- Opinions
Declaratory judgment
- Burdens of proof
Patent litigation and damages
- Remedies
- Entire market value
- Injunctive relief
