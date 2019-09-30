Enthusiast Gaming Congratulates Its Esports Team, Vancouver Titans, for Record Breaking 2019 Overwatch Season

Vancouver Titans Finish First Season of Overwatch League as Grand Finalists

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming") (TSX-V: EGLX) (FSE: 2AV), congratulates the Vancouver Titans, a professional esports team the Company has a non-controlling interest in, for a record breaking first season in the Overwatch League and for making it to the Overwatch Grand Finals in Philadelphia. Throughout the season and coming into the Grand Finals, the Vancouver Titans were ranked #1 and finished with a season record of 25-3.

Managed by Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming Inc. (“Luminosity Gaming”), the Vancouver Titans battled the San Francisco Shock in the final match of the Grand Finals tournament, at the sold out Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. The total prize pool for the tournament was US$3.5 million.

On September 29, the Grand Finals were broadcast live across North America mainstream media channels, ABC, ESPN and TSN and were livestreamed on Twitch in 190 countries. Overall viewership is projected to be higher than the 10.8 million global audience that watched the 2018 finals. The Overwatch League consists of 20 teams across six countries and three continents. Its projected that over 40 million people play Overwatch worldwide.

Luminosity Gaming is a leading esports organization with 7 championship teams across the world’s most popular game titles. Enthusiast Gaming acquired its interest in the Vancouver Titans from the team’s majority owner, the Aquilini Investment Group. The Company recently announced that it will be joining the 2020 Call of Duty League, with the acquisition of a non-controlling interest in the Seattle based team.

Steve Maida, President of Luminosity Gaming, Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division commented, “Congratulations to both teams for making it to the 2019 Grand Finals! I am sure the millions of fans around the world enjoyed watching teams of this calibre. As owners and managers of the Vancouver Titans, we are very proud of the team for an unbelievable first season and for the hard fought battle against the San Francisco Shock. We eagerly await next season from Rogers Arena.”



About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company’s digital platform includes +100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gamers on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.com) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

