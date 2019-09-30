Osisko Metals Announces Pine Point Collaboration Agreements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL , Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate Collaboration Agreements regarding the Pine Point Project with the Deninu Kue First Nation and the Northwest Territory Metis Nation. These parties have entered into the agreements in order to promote a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship governing the proposed exploration and development activities in the area of Pine Point. The agreements reflect the intention to work with each Indigenous community regarding education and training, employment, business and contracting opportunities, information sharing, site visits and also broad outlines of topics for future agreements.



Jeff Hussey, President & CEO, commented: “We are very happy to announce these two agreements with the Indigenous communities that live near the portion of the Pine Point Project located east of the Buffalo River. This is where Cominco Limited operated the mining complex for close to twenty-five years and where most of our pit-constrained zinc-lead mineral resources are located. The motivation behind these agreements is to establish a collaborative approach as we continue to advance the Pine Point project; it is an important step in building meaningful collaboration with local communities. We also look forward to continuing discussions with other local communities regarding the project.”

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Corporation controls Canada's two premier historical zinc mining camps: The Pine Point Mining Camp and the Bathurst Mining Camp. The Pine Point Mining Camp is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near established infrastructure, with paved highway access and 100 kilometres of mine haulage roads and power substation already in place. The Pine Point Mining Camp currently hosts an inferred mineral resource (for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest near-surface, pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pine Point Lead-Zinc Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated as of January 18, 2019, as amended and restated as of January 25, 2019 (with an effective date of December 20, 2018) prepared by BBA Inc. for Osisko Metals, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. The 2018-2019 drill holes, once fully assayed, will be incorporated into the database with the objective of issuing a new resource estimate in the second half of 2019. The Bathurst Mining Camp is located in northern New Brunswick, with an indicated mineral resource (for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and an inferred mineral resource (for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. In Québec, Osisko Metals owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration in 2019.

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Jeff Hussey

President & CEO

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Corporation, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange; an exemption being available under MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for each related party transaction; objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.