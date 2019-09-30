AllyO Shakes Up HR Tech Conference with Award-Winning AI for HR Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

AllyO , the technology company renowned for its AI for end-to-end HR management solutions

WHAT:

Will showcase its award-winning solutions, including those selected for this year’s Top HR Products and “Awesome New Technologies,” offer product demos and deliver thought leadership during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition .

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 1 – Friday, October 4, 2019

WHERE:

The Venetian

3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

AllyO will exhibit in Booth No. 2600.

DETAILS:

Today’s employers need to not only recruit and hire the right candidates for the job but also retain them by providing a positive experience post-hire. Designed with enterprise organizations in mind, AllyO puts all of the pieces in order, streamlining the recruiting process from start to finish, improving hiring outcomes through innovative, AI-driven solutions and driving the employee experience through high-touch engagements.

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition , representatives from AllyO showcase the company’s award-winning solutions, including those selected for this year’s Top HR Products and “ Awesome New Technologies ,” offer product demos and discuss best practices for solving complex HR management needs.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to interact with AllyO’s AI for HR solutions and see the company in action at the AllyO booth for: “AI Recruiting Automation” taking place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. PT and Thursday at 2:15 p.m. PT; “Intelligent Employee Engagement” scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. PT and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. PT; and “Find, Zap and Engage: A Co-Presentation with ZapInfo” on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. PT or Thursday at 10:30 a.m. PT. AllyO will also present during the “Awesome New Technologies” session on the show’s agenda for Thursday at 4:15 p.m. PT.

To take a page from the playbook of AllyO clients – including Hilton, Randstad, G4S – visit the company at Booth No. 2600. To schedule one-on-one meetings, visit https://www.allyo.com/event/hr-technology-conference-2019 .

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make HR management delightful and efficient for everyone. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO’s whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors including Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

