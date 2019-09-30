R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced the company will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Gary Johnson

678-643-9801

media@r1rcm.com



