National Storm Recovery, Inc. Update

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery, Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“National” or “NSRI”) today issued a business development update.



As previously announced, National Storm Recovery completed a merger with Sierra Gold and successfully changed its name to National Storm Recovery, Inc. In addition:

NSRI has entered into a three-year agreement dated July 1, 2019 with one of the largest waste disposal companies to lease their yard waste facility to operate National’s biomass recycling facility located in Apopka, FL. The grand opening is scheduled for October 2nd, 2019.

On August 14, 2019, NSRI was also awarded a three-year contract with two (1) one-year renewals for emergency debris and tree removal services for the ton of Oakland, Florida.

On September 10, 2019, NSRI was awarded, as the Primary Contractor, the Orange County [Florida] Public Schools Tree Trimming and Removal Services contract for a three-year term with two (1) one-year renewals. This agreement covers 267 properties, which include schools, administrative sites, technical colleges, and maintenance facilities.

National Storm Recovery, Inc., based in Florida, is a provider of storm/disaster recovery services. National, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling, biomass recycling and mulch manufacturing. National’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers.

To learn more about National Storm Recovery, visit www.nationalarborcare.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT DETAILS

Tony Raynor, CEO

info@nationalarborcare.com



