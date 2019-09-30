IGEN Expands Nimbo Tracking Sales Channels into Automotive Dealerships through Sprint’s IoT Factory Platform

/EIN News/ -- MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN, CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced its launch of Nimbo Tracking’s product line with Sprint’s IoT Factory platform for broader access to franchise and pre-owned dealerships across the US. The Sprint IoT Factory Platform serves as a product portfolio of proven IoT solutions for its Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) sales force to target specific vertical markets.



“As the result of receiving sales leads from the Sprint SMB teams and seeing early success with our white-labeled Sprint products, we were compelled to offer Nimbo Tracking products on Sprint’s IoT Factory for broader access to automotive dealerships,” said Abel Sierra, Vice President and General Manager of Nimbo Tracking. “We have proven very successful under the pre-load model with our dealership partners, where we provide a value-added customer benefit and a notable profit driver for the dealership group. We look forward to continued market adoption gains for our platform and our technologies as more dealership groups learn about the unique benefits of our Nimbo Tracking products.”

Under IGEN’s industry leading dealer pre-load model, IGEN’s Nimbo Tracking devices are pre-installed into all vehicles on the dealership lot, providing a unique and value-added inventory and lot management capability. Upon sale of the vehicle, the customer has the option to purchase the Nimbo device and prepay for multiple years of service on IGEN’s customer application platform, providing valuable security, vehicle tracking, systems status and driver behavior services to vehicle owners. Doing so provides a high value service to the consumer and an added profit center for the dealership.

The Sprint IoT Factory platform is enabled through a strategic relationship with myDevices, the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company that “simplifies the connected world” to accelerate the development and sales of finished IoT solutions. Sprint’s converged business solutions in the IoT Factory offer customers a number of advantages, including superior network spectrum holdings, powerful worldwide wireline and wireless connectivity to an incredible influx of technological innovation and resources from Sprint’s parent company, SoftBank.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", “intend”, and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

