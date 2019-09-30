ProQR to Present at Two Investor Conferences in October

/EIN News/ -- LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that the company management will give a presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in October.



The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference will be held from October 2-4, 2019 in New York, NY. ProQR will present on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:35 pm (ET).

The Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference will be held from October 7-8, 2019 in New York, NY. ProQR will present on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 am (ET).

The live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the ‘Investor Relations’ section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under ‘Events and Presentations’. The archived webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation date.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2 and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to”, “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Such statements include those relating to our participation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

T: +1 617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

T: +1 646-876-4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



