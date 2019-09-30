Rosetta Stone Unveils New Enterprise Language Training Solution for Companies Worldwide

Latest product release leverages both artificial and human intelligence to help businesses bridge cultural gaps that can hinder business performance and customer satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced the release of its new language training enterprise solution for corporate customers. With unlimited live tutoring, personalized feedback on pronunciation and writing exercises, general and industry-specific content, and a fully mobile solution, Rosetta Stone for business is the most advanced offering of its kind for driving performance through language training.



“The most successful global companies recognize that language training can help them better serve diverse customer populations by bridging cultural gaps. We’ve specifically designed this new version to help companies that want to be more inclusive, both internally and externally. Our solution can be tailored by industry, such as retail or manufacturing, and addresses business-specific skills such as customer service, negotiation, and leadership. Rosetta Stone’s 2900+ hours of goal-driven curriculum teaches learners meaningful business and industry language skills, which directly impact companies’ strategic priorities and bottom line,” said Matt Hulett, President, Language.

Upgraded features include:

Approximately 600 new lessons that cover a wide range of topics, including general business communication, industry-specific terminology, and culture.

Highly intuitive and user-friendly course navigation, allowing learners to easily search for content that meets their needs, such as travel, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. Learners have several curated course sequences to choose from, but they can also create their own custom sequence.

Unlimited access to live online tutoring sessions with native speakers. Rosetta Stone offers 10,000 tutoring classes per month, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The industry’s only solution that offers personalized pronunciation and writing exercises from highly trained tutors who are native speakers.

The industry’s only completely mobile solution -- Learners on iOS and Android can set up their account, set their goals and proficiency level, study, and take ongoing assessments to measure their progress over time. Learners can go from invitation email to fluency solely on their mobile device.

TruAccent® Speech Recognition Engine -- Rosetta Stone’s patented speech recognition technology, TruAccent, is the most accurate pronunciation engine available. Rather than using simple pattern recognition like other speech engines, TruAccent references thousands of hours of recorded speech data to train its statistical models on sound patterns and grammar found in natural language. Through machine learning, the models continuously train and improve TruAccent over time, so users have the best pronunciation and accent guidance available today.

Seek & SpeakTM -- Using object-recognition technology and augmented reality, Seek & Speak turns everyday objects into conversation practice with scavenger hunt-style challenges. Seek & Speak enables users to point their phone’s camera at an object and receive a translation in their language of choice, and then practice conversation using the newly obtained vocabulary with Rosetta Stone’s proprietary speech recognition engine, TruAccent.

Offline mode allows users to download lessons for on-the-go learning when wifi isn’t available.

Administrative and reporting tools allow managers to monitor employees’ progress and compare them to trends across teams, departments and the company, as well as calculate return on investment.

After using Rosetta Stone, 69 percent of workers stated they performed better at their jobs and 86 percent of workers stated they found some time savings at work due to learning with Rosetta Stone.

For more than 25 years, Rosetta Stone has provided enterprise-wide language learning solutions to more than 43,000 businesses globally.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

"Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.









Andrea Riggs Rosetta Stone Communications ariggs@rosettastone.com 917-572-5555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.