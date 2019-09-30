Research Reveals True Extent of Wages Squeeze

People don't have money to burn Workers Missing Meals Because Of Low Wages It's hard not having enough for your dinner

COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent piece of research by the Trades Union Congress has revealed that a shocking number of workers have been skipping meals in order to save money.Over the last 12 months, 1 in 5 workers have dodged mealtimes and almost a fifth have kept their heating switched off because they were unable to pay for it.The general secretary of the Workers’ Union , Colin Mahoney, who has been campaigning on this issue for the past 6 months, said: “This is a completely unacceptable situation. Wages are simply not keeping step with living costs and job insecurity is punishing the poorest in our society. It’s the 21st century, and nobody should be going hungry in a rich country like this. The Workers’ Union is sending a very strong message that MPs need to stop messing around with Brexit and focus on the things that matter to British workers: jobs, fair pay and an end to the squeeze on living standards.”



