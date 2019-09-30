Worldwide Pectin Market Analysis 2019-2025 with Ingredion, Cargill, DowDuPont, and Kerry Group Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pectin Market by Type (HM Pectin, LM Pectin), Raw Material (Citrus Fruits, Apples, Sugar Beet), Function, Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products, Industrial Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pectin market is estimated to be valued at USD 1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%.

Factors such as an increase in the consumption of convenience foods rise in health consciousness among consumers, and multi-functionality of pectins, leading to its widening scope in applications and an increase in the demand for natural pectin is driving the growth of the global pectin industry.

This report segments the pectin market based on type, raw material, function, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the pectin market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The global pectin market comprises major international players such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DowDuPont (US), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland). New product launches, expansions, and investments in R&D, which have broadened the scope of the market, offer new sets of pectin for specific applications to food manufacturers.

The food & beverages segment projected to be the largest segment in the pectin market during the forecast period



Pectin increasingly finds use in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical & personal care products, and industrial applications. Pectins are used in various food & beverage applications such as jams, jellies, and spreads; bakery & confectionery; beverages; dairy products; and other applications such as meat & poultry products, sauces & dressing, baby food, and prepared foods. They are used in various dairy products, such as ice cream and milk, where they act as stabilizing, thickening, and gelling agents.

Pectins also improve the cooking yield and texture in meat & poultry products. They affect the viscosity of water-based food products and beverages, acting as binding agents. Pectin is used to improve the quality, texture, and stability of baked foods; whereas, in sauces & dressings, it acts as a water binder and stabilizer.



The citrus fruits segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



By raw material, the pectin market has been segmented into citrus fruit, apple, sugar beet, and others, which include sunflower, pear, guava, quince, plum, and berries. The demand for citrus fruits from the pharmaceutical & personal care industries has drastically increased over the last decade.

Citrus fruits form the segment in the pectin market across the globe; they contain active phytochemicals that can protect the health of the consumers, and in addition to this, they also abundantly provide vitamin C, folic acid, and potassium. Sugar beet pectin extracts show a potential role as an emulsifier apart from a gelling agent, due to which it becomes a possible substitute for gum arabic as less quantity is required to activate the oil-water interface.



Europe market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high demand from Asia Pacific regions



In 2019, Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share as the region Factors influencing its market dominance include high demand for functional dairy products, convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of jam & jellies and baked goods, and the presence of prominent players in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for convenience foods, functional dairy products, and baked goods, coupled with the changing lifestyle trends in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market For Pectin, By Region, 2019 vs. 2025

4.3 Market For Pectin, By Raw Material, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Market For Pectin, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Europe: Market For Pectin, By Application & Country

4.6 Pectin Market Share, By Food & Beverage, 2019 vs. 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Consumption of Premium Food & Beverage Products

5.2.1.2 Multi-Functionality of Pectins Leading to Demand From Newer Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Need for Quality Standards

5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Pectin and Its Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Potential for Pectin

5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Pectin Substitutes

5.2.4.2 Unclear Labeling Leading to Ambiguity and Uncertainty



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Patent List



7 Market For Pectin: Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Codex Alimentarius

7.3 North America

7.3.1 US Food and Drug Administration (21CFR 184.1588)

7.3.2 Canada

7.4 European Commission

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 India

7.5.2 Japan

7.5.3 Malaysia

7.6 RoW



8 Market For Pectin, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thickener

8.2.1 As A Thickening Agent, Pectin Finds Application in Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, and Jam & Jelly and Sauces & Dressings

8.3 Stabiliser

8.3.1 Pectin Acts as A Stabilizer in Various Food & Beverage Applications Such as Dairy Products, Beverages, and Desserts

8.4 Gelling Agent

8.4.1 Increasing Applications of Jams, Jelly, Confectionery Products, and Bakery Products is A Key Factor That is Projected to Drive the Market Growth

8.5 Fat Replacer

8.5.1 Due to the Increasing Health Awareness, Consumers Prefer Spending on Low-Fat Products in their Routine Diet

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Increasing Innovation in Edible Films and Packaging is Projected to Drive the Market for Pectin



9 Market For Pectin, By Raw Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Citrus Fruit

9.2.1 Rise in the Production of Citrus Fruits Increasing Opportunities for Pectin Manufacturers

9.3 Apple

9.3.1 Rise in the Production of Apple Pomace Expected to Boost the Demand for Pectin in Asian Countries

9.4 Sugar Beet

9.4.1 Rise in the Production of Sugar Beet in the European Region Boosting the Pectin Market

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Rise in the Production of Sunflower in Ukraine and Russia Boosting the Demand for Pectin



10 Market For Pectin, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 HM Pectin

10.2.1 High Degree of Methylation, Up to Nearly 70%, Increases the Gel Strength of Jams and Jellies

10.3 LM Pectin

10.3.1 Calcium is A Key Ingredient Used in the Formation of Gels



11 Market For Pectin, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.2.1 Jams, Jellies, & Spreads

11.2.1.1 The Rise in Demand for Jams, Jellies, and Spreads in European Countries is Driving the Pectin Market

11.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery

11.2.2.1 The Use of Pectin Enhances the Color, Texture, and Shelf Life of Bakery & Confectionery Products

11.2.3 Beverages

11.2.3.1 Growth in Demand for Natural & Organic Ingredients and Functional Foods is the Driving Factor for the Beverages Segment

11.2.4 Dairy Products

11.2.4.1 Technical Advancements in the Manufacturing of Pectin Products are Driving the Dairy Products Segment

11.2.5 Other Food & Beverages

11.2.5.1 Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding Health and Wellness is A Driving Factor for Pectin

11.3 Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products

11.3.1 The Rise in Demand From the Pharmaceutical Industry Will Boost the Demand for Pectin

11.4 Industrial Applications

11.4.1 The Growth in Livestock and Feed Consumption is Expected to Drive the Demand for Pectin



12 Market For Pectin, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Favorable Price Support Systems and Increasing Preference for Natural and Clean Label Products Among Consumers in the Country is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Pectin Market in the US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 High Domestic Demand for Healthy and Organic Food is Projected to Drive the Demand for Pectins in the Food and Beverage Industry

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Increasing Preference for Healthy Diets and Busy Lifestyles of Consumers Have Driven the Demand for Pectins in the Production of Convenience Food Products

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 The Rise in Demand From the Food & Beverage Industry is Expected to Drive the Pectin Market, Owing to Its Multi-Functionality

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Due to the Busy Lifestyles of Consumers, the Demand for Convenience and Ready-To-Eat Foods is Increasing in the Country

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 The Rise in Health Awareness Among Consumers is Driving the Pectin Market

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 The Rise in Awareness About the Use of Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products Will Boost the Demand for Fruits as Natural Ingredients in the Country

12.3.5 Russia

12.3.5.1 Growth in Consumption of Apple Juice in Russia Will Drive Fruit Juice Production, Which Will Indirectly Boost the Pectin Market

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.3.6.1 The Increased Use of Pectins in Food & Beverage Applications is Propelling the Market Growth

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Changing Lifestyles of Consumers and the Increasing Preference for Convenience & Processed Food to Contribute to the Market Growth

12.4.2 India

12.4.2.1 High Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients in the Country is Driving the Market for Pectin

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.3.1 The Demand for Pectins Produced in the Country Remains High Due to Its Increasing Import Prices

12.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

12.4.4.1 The Demand for Plant-Based Products is Increasing in the Cosmetics Industry, Which Contributes to the Market Growth

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.5.1 The Use of Pectins Offered at Lower Prices to Support the Production of Citrus Fruit in the South Korean Countries

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.5.1 South America

12.5.1.1 The Per Capita Income in South America has Been Increasing, Due to Which the Demand for Pectin in Food Processing Applications in This Region is Growing

12.5.2 The Middle East & Africa

12.5.2.1 The Increase in Regional Economic Cooperation and the Intra-African Trade are Key Drivers of the Growth of the African Food Processing Industry



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

13.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.1.2 Innovators

13.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Launches

13.6.2 Expansions & Investments

13.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.6.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



14 Company Profiles

14.1 DowDuPont

14.2 Cargill, Incorporated

14.3 Ingredion Incorporated

14.4 CP Kelco

14.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.6 Tate & Lyle PLC

14.7 Naturex

14.8 Lucid Colloids Ltd.

14.9 Silvateam S.P.A

14.10 Compaa Espaola De Algas Marinas S.A (CEAMSA)

14.11 Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group

14.12 Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.

14.13 B&V SRL



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz4xz4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.