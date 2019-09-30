Precision BioSciences Appoints Nicholas Riddle, MB, BChir, PhD, as Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) (“Precision”), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, announced today the appointment of Nicholas Riddle, MB, BChir (MD), PhD, as Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations. Dr. Riddle joins Precision from J.P. Morgan where he was an Executive Director in the global healthcare investment banking group.



“We are delighted to welcome Nick to Precision to help lead our financial strategy, capital markets and investor engagement activities,” commented Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. “Nick played an important role in our successful IPO earlier this year as a financial advisor to Precision, and we expect his combination of extensive capital markets and corporate finance experience together with his medical scientific background will be a significant asset as we continue to grow as a public company.”

“Having worked closely with Precision in an advisory capacity, I am thrilled to now be part of the team,” commented Dr. Riddle. “Precision’s unique ARCUS technology platform, extensive and rapidly advancing portfolio of therapeutic and food product candidates, and dedicated, pioneering team are special and unique. I am looking forward to helping Precision continue its impressive pace of growth and bring innovative and life-changing therapeutics and food products to patients and consumers.”

Prior to joining Precision, Dr. Riddle spent over a decade working in corporate finance and strategy, investment banking and the capital markets. He was most recently an Executive Director in J.P. Morgan’s healthcare investment banking group where he had broad coverage responsibilities across the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In this capacity, he helped raise over $10 billion of equity and debt capital for his clients and advised on more than $40 billion of M&A transactions. Earlier in his career Dr. Riddle gained experience as a public market equity analyst at York Capital Management in London. He holds a medical degree and PhD in neurophysiology from Cambridge University.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in or accessible through this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this prospectus, including without limitation, statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, and timing and likelihood of success may be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions of Precision’s management that may or may not prove to be correct. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance, or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.



Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to become profitable; our ability to procure sufficient funding; our limited operating history; our ability to identify, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our dependence on our ARCUS technology; the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical or greenhouse studies and clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators’ ability to identify, develop and commercialize product candidates; our or our collaborators’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of future product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product candidate; the regulatory landscape that will apply to our and our collaborators’ development of product candidates; our ability to achieve our anticipated operating efficiencies as we commence manufacturing operations at our new facility; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and any of our product candidates; the potential for off-target editing or other adverse events, undesirable side effects or unexpected characteristics associated with any of our product candidates; the success of our existing collaboration agreements; our ability to enter into new collaboration arrangements; public perception about genome editing technology and its applications; competition in the genome editing, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and agricultural biotechnology fields; potential manufacturing problems associated with any of our product candidates; potential liability lawsuits and penalties related to our technology, our product candidates and our current and future relationships with third parties; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



This presentation may also contain estimates, projections, and/or other information regarding our industry, our business and the markets for certain of our product candidates, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Unless otherwise expressly stated, we obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials, studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:

Michael Lampe

Scient PR

Tel. (484) 575-5040

michael@scientpr.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.