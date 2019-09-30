Analysis on the Market for Paper, Plastic, Rubber, Wood & Textile Manufacturing, 2014-2019 & 2022F

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.



Manufacturing in paper, plastic and rubber industries is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. For instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for plastics, textile and paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned: IKEA, NIKE, Bridgestone, Christian Dior SE, H&M

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Segments

11.1. Global Apparel And Leather Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Leather And Allied Products, Apparel Manufacturing

11.2. Global Furniture Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing, Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Manufacturing

11.3. Global General Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Jewelry And Silverware Manufacturing, Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing, Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing, Office Supplies (except Paper) Manufacturing, Sign Manufacturing, All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

11.4. Global Paper Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Converted Paper Products Manufacturing, Unfinished Paper Manufacturing, Pulp Mills

11.5. Global Plastics And Rubber Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Rubber Products Manufacturing, Plastic Products Manufacturing

11.6. Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Printing, Support Activities For Printing

11.7. Global Textile Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Other Textile Product Mills, Fabrics Manufacturing, Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Manufacturing, Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills

11.8. Global Wood Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials



12. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Metrics

12.1. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



IKEA

NIKE

Bridgestone

Christian Dior SE

H&M

