Global Lending Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 - Featuring Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup, JP Morgan

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lending Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lending? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lending market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending market.



Online lending is growing across the world. This is primarily due to emergence of nonbank online lenders, who are particularly attractive to smaller businesses which need quick loans. Online lenders use automated network and data to reach borrowers, and offer cheaper loans than bank services such as credit cards. This has increased the competition among banks, leading to reduced rates and quicker approval times for borrowers. Some of the major online lenders include Upstart, Lu.com, Borrowell, Landbay, Auxmoney, Smava and Dianrong.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending and payments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The lending market section of the report gives context. It compares the lending market with other segments of the lending and payments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lending indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Corporate Lending, Household Lending, Government Lending

Companies Mentioned: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lending indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Lending Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Lending Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Lending Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Lending Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Lending Market Trends And Strategies



8. Lending Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Lending Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Lending Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Lending Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Lending Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Lending Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Corporate Lending

10.1.2. Household Lending

10.1.3. Government Lending



11. Lending Market Metrics

11.1. Lending Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Lending Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc.

JP Morgan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9fphz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.