Global Commercial Refrigeration Market to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2026 - Features Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the commercial refrigeration market size was valued at $27,110 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $37,410.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for approximately two-fifths of the total commercial refrigeration market share in 2018.



The global market of commercial refrigeration is driven by increasing demand for frozen & chilled products among the consumers due to changes in lifestyle and rapid urbanization. Moreover, advancements in the organized retail sector coupled with an increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets further boost the growth of the commercial refrigeration market.



However, problems such as the need for frequent maintenance and potential technical issues arising due to lack of proper maintenance, act as the major restraint for the commercial refrigeration market.



On the contrary, advancements in technology and rise in number of food outlets and quick service restaurants especially in the growing economies provide numerous opportunities for the commercial refrigeration market.



Based on type, the chest refrigeration segment was the highest contributor to the global market. However, medical refrigeration is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through the commercial refrigeration forecast period reaching $3,452.2 million by 2026. This is attributed to the rapid growth of retail pharmacy across the globe.



According to the commercial refrigeration market analysis, based on end-user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for a maximum share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Based on region, the commercial refrigeration industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. An increase in demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the augment in industrialization and high degree of implementation of automation in this region.



Moreover, rise in the number of food outlets coupled with increase in the number of retail pharmacies and experience centers such as supermarket and hypermarkets, are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global market.



The key players profiled in the report include United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Johnson Controls International Plc, Dover Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Ali Group Srl, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd



Key Findings



Based on type, the chest refrigeration segment in the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Based on end-user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the share of the total in the global commercial refrigeration market in 2018.

Based on region, China is expected to occupy a major share in the Asia-Pacific market in 2026.

Based on end-user, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately two-fifths of the share of the total commercial refrigeration market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, with major growth expected in China, India, and the other developing countries. Rise in the number of full service restaurants, quick service restaurants as well as increase in the adoption of frozen food and confections are major drivers fueling the commercial refrigeration market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent market overview (2018)

3.3. Key forces shaping Commercial Refrigeration industry/market

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.5. Commercial Refrigeration Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Case Study

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.3. Opportunities



CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Deep Freezers

4.3. Bottle Coolers

4.4. Storage Water Coolers

4.5. Commercial Kitchen Refrigerator

4.6. Medical Refrigerator

4.7. Chest Refrigerator

4.8. Others



CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Full Service Restaurant & Hotels

5.3. Food Processing Industry

5.4. Hospitals

5.5. Retail Pharmacies

5.6. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.7. Convenience Stores

5.8. Quick Service Restaurants

5.9. Others



CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

7.4. Competitive heatmap

7.5. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. United Technologies Corporation

8.2. Daikin Industries Ltd.

8.3. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

8.4. Johnson Controls International PLC

8.5. Dover Corporation

8.6. AB Electrolux

8.7. Panasonic Corporation

8.8. Ali Group S.p.A.

8.9. Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

8.10. Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3wwbb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.