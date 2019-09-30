Transform Member Journey with Newgen at Celero DigitalX Fintech Conference, Canada

Newgen to showcase its credit union software suite at Booth #13

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as a gold sponsor at the Celero DigitalX Fintech Conference, to be held at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Montreal, from 1st-3rd October 2019.

Credit Union decision makers and influencers can meet Newgen experts at Booth #13 to experience Newgen’s banking solutions built on its low code automation platform. The solutions help credit unions and banks streamline their account opening, loan origination, trade finance, payments, and compliance processes. Using these purpose-built solutions, financial institutions can respond to market expectations faster, present a unified view to their customers and stay on top of regulations.

“This event is an opportunity for industry leaders to witness how Newgen is helping financial institutions manage their content, processes, and communication to achieve their digital transformation objectives and thereby, transform their customer and member experience. Our banking solutions, powered with modern technologies including RPA, AI/ML, social sensing, mobility and analytics, are equipped to handle volume and scale,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and MD, Newgen Software.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be delivering an informative session titled “Newgen’s Unified Automation Platform for Credit Unions” on Thursday, 3rd October at 1:30 PM. In this session, attendees will get deeper insight on Newgen’s retail lending, commercial lending and online account opening solutions.

About Newgen Software Technologies Canada Limited

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks, credit unions and financial services institutions as its customers. Newgen’s process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https:// newgensoft.com/

Connect with us:

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Asif Khan Newgen Software asif.khan@newgensoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.