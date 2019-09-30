ECCAS office opens in Equatorial Guinea

Malabo, ANGOLA, September 30 - The Sub-regional Office for Legal Assistance of the States Parties to the Kinshasa Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons was opened last Friday in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea. ,

The office – whose unveiling ceremony was attended by the Angolan ambassador to Equaotial Guinea, Luvualu de Carvalho – was sponsored by the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament (UNREC) and the Equatorial Guinea Government.

The office is at the disposal of the central African states for permanent consultations, studies and other necessary actions for the disarmament of civilian population and other aims, as well as for aspects relating to the control of small arms and light weapons.

The ECCAS comprises Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe plus Chad.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.