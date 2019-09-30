Wasabi Secures Investment From NTT DOCOMO Ventures

Infusion of Funds Fuels International Expansion and Presence in Asia-Pacific Region

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announced that NTT DOCOMO Ventures has invested in the company as part of its growing portfolio of Cloud technologies which will play a crucial role in the future growth of AI, IoT, Big Data, and digital government services. The investment comes on the heels of today’s joint announcement from Wasabi and NTT Communications in which the companies announced the availability of Wasabi hot cloud storage as part of its Enterprise Cloud service offering beginning in October, and available in the US, EMEA and APAC regions. The investment was made through NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO.

Wasabi’s expertise is solely focused on disruptive technology that delivers hot cloud storage at 1/5th the price of Amazon and faster than competitors with no charges for egress or API requests. NTT DOCOMO Ventures invests globally on behalf of NTT group companies to facilitate strategic relationships with innovative startups, seeking to enter the Japanese market. Together, Wasabi, and NTT group companies such as NTT Communications will leverage innovation in cloud storage in a revolutionary way that addresses the fast-changing needs of an increasingly mobile and digital global society.

Recognized as a tier one international investment firm, the capital raised from NTT DOCOMO ventures will be used to help fuel Wasabi’s international expansion including operations and a presence in the Asia Pacific region.

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi stated, “We are honored to have an esteemed investment partner like NTT DOCOMO Ventures as it validates Wasabi as a true international player and puts us in a strong position for future expansion.” He also adds, “The demand for affordable, reliable, and fast cloud storage will continue to accelerate as businesses move from on-premises storage and migrate to the cloud to stay relevant. With partners like NTT Communications and other NTT group companies, hot cloud storage will be available globally with new Wasabi data centers opening in Asia and Europe and beyond.”

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of AWS, faster than the competition, and features no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi is solely focused on providing the world's best cloud object storage service. Created by Carbonite (Nasdaq: CARB) co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the cloud storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog.

About NTT DOCOMO Ventures:

NTT DOCOMO Ventures is the global venture capital arm of NTT DOCOMO, one of the largest wireless operators in the world. NTT DOCOMO Ventures focus on strategic investment across all stages from seed to Pre-IPO in the Americas, Europe, and across Asia.

Lindsay Levitts Wasabi Technologies 6175196551 lindsayl@kelandpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.