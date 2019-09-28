President reviews demining program with Prince Harry

The meeting of Henry Charles Albert David, a member of the British Royal Family, with the Angolan Head of State, followed by another with the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, also in the Presidential Palace, marked the “highest point” of his visit to Angola started on the 26th of this month. At the meeting with the First Lady of the Republic, Prince Harry was informed about the campaign “Born to shine”, a project carried out by Ana Dias Lourenço to reduce mother-to-child HIV / AIDS transmission. At the end of both meetings, as part of his three-day visit to the Republic of Angola, in the framework of an international support for demining actions in the national territory, the Duke of Sussex made no statement to the press. Henry Charles Albert David had already been in Angola for a personal demining project in 2013, following the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana.

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 28 - The demining project that is being carried out by the Angolan Government since some years ago was reviewed at the hearing that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, granted this Saturday, in Luanda to Britain’s Prince Harry.,

In fulfillment of his agenda, which ended today, he visited the municipality of Dirico, Cuando Cubango, and the province of Huambo.

In Huambo he learned about the operational system of the Center for Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation, now called "Princess Diana" for her engagement in the campaign to ban landmines.

This campaign reached its highest point with a visit to Angola in 1997 by Princess Diana, also known as the 'People's Princess'. From Angola, Harry heads to Malawi, before returning to South Africa, where he concludes his tour to the continent with an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Angolan Government, in partnership with international institutions, with emphasis to British Hallo Trust, intends by 2025 to ensure the safe movement of people and goods, as well as the trans boundary environmental conservation and touristic Okavango-Zambezi project, with a view to the sustainable development of the Angolan economy.

