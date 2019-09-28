Prince Harry ends visit to Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 28 - Prince Harry left Saturday afternoon Luanda, after the 72-hour working visit to Angola, as part of his support for demining activities.,

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Princess Diana's second son received farewell greetings from the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, and from Luanda Governor Luther Rescova.

He also received greetings from British Ambassador to Angola, Jessica Hand, and Angolan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rui Mangueira, among other entities.

On this last day of the visit, Prince Harry was received by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and afterwards, had a meeting with the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, in the framework of the project "Born free to shine".

Henry Charles Albert David began his visit to Angola Thursday (26), in the municipality of Dirico, Cuando Cubango province, where after staying overnight, he learned about the demining process.

Also in this southern locality, the British Royal House member remotely detonated an anti-personnel mine.

On Friday afternoon, he traveled to Huambo province, one of the most undermined regions during the armed conflict ended in 2002, where he was briefed on the progress of the process and the action of Angolan authorities and international partners in supporting the landmine victims.

Also in Huambo, Prince Harry witnessed the reopening of the local Center for Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation, named "Princess Diana", in honor of his mother, who died on 31 August 1997 in Paris (France).

The center built in 1979 in a partnership between the Angolan Red Cross and the international counterpart, will now serve, on average, 200 patients in different specialties daily, compared to the previous 25.

The Duke of Sussex had already been in Angola for a personal demining project in 2013, following in the footsteps of the "People's Princess", his late mother.

