President wishes Prince Harry well in his commitment to demining

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 27 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday expressed the hope that Prince Harry has started a renewed commitment towards demining in all countries by 2025, in continuation of the work idealised by his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. ,

In a message, on the occasion of the visit of Prince Harry, the Angolan Head of State emphasises that the presence in Angola of His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex this week reflects well "the spirit of optimism that nurtures the Angolan people today".

He recalls that years ago, in 1997, a British Princess faced the tyranny of an evil weapon that disturbs the lives of millions around the world.

In this context, the Angolan President expresses the wish that Prince Harry may have started a renewed commitment to demining, not only for humanitarian imperatives, but for the welfare and conservation of the entire planet.

"Angola is deeply grateful to your mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, for her determination to bring the suffering of mine-stricken Angolan civilians to global attention in 1997," reads the President’s message.

To the President, the images of Princess Diana comforting amputated children - “innocent victims of the cruel and indiscriminate effect of anti-personnel landmines” - have shaken the world's consciousness and galvanised international support to ban such artifacts forever.

“By following her footsteps in Huambo, Angola's second largest city, yesterday, the Duke said briefly how demining has helped transform Angola,” the message also reads.

João Lourenço points out that, unlike his mother, who had to wear a visor and a protective vest while escorted by the landmine danger signs, today her son was comfortably walking on a paved road.

The Angolan statesman welcomes the fact that the children present along that street to greet the Duke are now free to go to school and play safely - "a basic human right that has been denied to many of their parents."

He recognises that British charities, such as the HALO Trust, “generously” funded by the British taxpayers and the United States Government, helped hundreds of thousands of Angolans rebuild their lives after the war.

“Demining has helped to reopen major railways and roads, linking provincial capitals and allowing people safe access to schools, hospitals and fertile soils,” he acknowledges.

Commitment to the Landmine Ban Treaty

In the message, the President assures that, as a signatory country to the Landmine Ban Treaty, Angola is determined to complete the clearing of the remainder 1.220 minefields, in order to meet the 2025 goal agreed upon by the international community.

He notes that this will not only benefit Angolan citizens, as the country is home to some of the most significant remaining conservation areas in the world, mentioning South East Angola as containing the springs of the “spectacular” Okavango Delta, “home to some of the most diverse species of mammals from around Africa”.

"However, 17 years after the end of the war, large areas of this region are still inaccessible to local people and wildlife, due to the presence of landmines", he acknowledges.

According to the Head of State, in June this year, the Angolan government announced a Usd 20 million investment for demining in the region, to ensure the conservation of this vital artery that fuels southern African biodiversity.

This amount, he explains, is part of the resources that will allow HALO Trust to clear 153 minefields, to protect the “precious” flora and fauna and provide protection to endangered fauna, which has been returning in increasing numbers since the end of the civil war in 2002.

Demining the Okavango river basins, according to the President, also paves the way for conservation and economic development and provides jobs and a better living standard for the local population.

Tourism

The Head of State also recalls that the World Economic Forum predicts that the country may be among the 10 fastest growing tourist destinations in the world.

However, he admits that foreign tourists still do not consider Angola a safari tourist destination.

However, João Lourenço assures that apart from the hundreds of kilometres of virgin beaches and the “splendid” colonial architecture, the country offers a true paradise for nature lovers.

“Last Thursday, the Duke of Sussex camped by a river at Dirico, a small town within the Luengue-Luiana National Park ” (province of Cuando Cubango), the President of the Republic rejoices. João Lourenço says it is not uncommon for hippos and flamingos to bath near where the Duke spent the night, but emphasises the fact that, the following morning, his Highness detonated a landmine from a minefield a few miles away from this “idyllic setting”.

He points out that the detonation of the landmine marked the beginning of a journey that will take five years to remove these explosive devices from two of the national parks.

“Therefore, in order for Angola to clear the entire region, it will need to find more partners around the world,” he says, noting that HALO Trust estimates that there are another 223 minefields outside of the parks that also pose a threat to the Okavango watershed.

Consensus on the importance of the Okavango

The Angolan Head of State notes that a "clear" consensus is emerging on the importance of the Okavango, noting that in December 2018 the United States signed a bill to protect the watershed.

“The Defending Economic Livelihoods and Threatened Animals (DELTA) Act authorises the US Government to work in partnership with my Government and those of our Southern African neighbours that share the Okavango”, he says.

According to President João Lourenço, this will bring “invaluable” technical assistance to help fight poaching, protect the migration routes for elephants and other endangered species and catalyse economic growth.

