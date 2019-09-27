Poseidon Water Congratulates the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) Team on $100M DOE Desalination Hub

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poseidon Water is proud to be part of the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) Team that was selected to receive $100 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a new Energy-Water Desalination Hub. The Hub’s purpose is to advance state-of-the-art technology and research in desalination. Poseidon is a national leader in the development of water supply and treatment projects using a public-private partnership approach and manages the award-winning Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant.



Headquartered at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) in Berkeley, California, NAWI was created in 2017 to support the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy-Water Desalination Hub. Along with co-founding laboratories Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, NAWI brings together a world-class team of industry and academic partners to examine the critical research needed to radically lower the cost and energy consumption required for desalination.

Since September 2017, Poseidon has been supporting NAWI and LBNL in their efforts to plan and conduct water research and compete for the DOE’s much-anticipated Energy-Water Desalination Hub funding. On Monday, DOE Secretary Rick Perry announced NAWI as the winner of the DOE’s competition at the 2019 WEFTEC Conference in Chicago. NAWI is expected to receive $20 million per year in research funding with $40 million having already been appropriated to support the Hub’s activities.

The NAWI team has a vision to dramatically expand the availability and reliability of water supplies in the U.S. by executing an integrated portfolio of research and development activities to enable new treatment technologies to purify nontraditional water sources at an equivalent cost and energy consumption level as conventional freshwater resources. The team has assembled a core group of industry partners, including Poseidon Water, to help design a research program that is aligned with the needs of the broader U.S. market.

The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant and Poseidon Water are uniquely situated to advance the goals of the Hub and rapidly scale-up and deploy new cutting-edge water technologies. Poseidon and the Carlsbad Desalination Plant will play a central role in the Hub’s ongoing planning and research.

The Carlsbad Desalination Plant is the largest, most energy efficient and environmentally-sensitive seawater desalination plant in North America. Poseidon is providing the NAWI team with access to the Carlsbad Desalination Plant and its operating data. NAWI researchers hope to use the Plant to guide their research and development activities and eventually use the Plant as a unique piloting and demonstration site for technology scale-up.

Poseidon is excited to be supporting the NAWI team and providing real-world data and access to a large-scale seawater desalination facility. For more information on some of the ongoing research that LBNL is already conducting at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant please visit: http://www.poseidonwater.com/news-and-events/poseidon-water-partners-with-lawrence-berkeley-national-laboratory-on-algal-bloom-research .

To learn more about NAWI, please visit: https://www.nawihub.org .

About Poseidon Water – Poseidon Water LLC (Poseidon) is a leading U.S. water infrastructure developer and public-private partnership specialist. Poseidon implements state-of-the-art technologies, management expertise, and innovative financing solutions to design projects that meet its clients’ individual needs. Poseidon is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP, TSX: BIP.UN) which is affiliated with and managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”; NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A, Euronext: BAMA). Brookfield has a 120-year history of owning and operating real assets and manages a global investment portfolio across 30 countries that includes over $385 billion in assets under management. Poseidon and Brookfield have successfully invested $2.3 billion in the global water infrastructure space, including the internationally-acclaimed Carlsbad Seawater Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, California. For more information on Poseidon’s Carlsbad Desalination Plant, visit the plant website at carlsbaddesal.com . For more information on Poseidon’s Huntington Beach desalination plant visit the project website at HBfreshwater.com .

Contact: James Golden

Poseidon Water

(617) 315-4688

jgolden@poseidonwater.com



