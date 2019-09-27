SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com



Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Nanometrics Incorporated (“NANO”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, RTEC shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.8042 NANO shares for each RTEC share they own. If you own RTEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rudolph-technologies-inc/

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own. If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASADAQ: PBCT) (“PBCT”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UBNK shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own. If you own UBNK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/united-financial-bancorp-inc/

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own. If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.