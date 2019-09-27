ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS AKBAR RIZVI AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled consumer finance company, today announced the appointment of Akbar Rizvi as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Akbar joins us following a nine-year career at SunTrust where, most recently, he led integrated marketing efforts across different bank services and segments including credit card, consumer lending, deposit and business banking. Akbar will oversee the development and implementation of new marketing strategies across all our products, channels, and partnerships.

“We are very excited to have someone of Akbar’s talent join our team. His background matches perfectly with our proven analytics-driven approach and his experience in integrated marketing will further enhance our consumer engagement across multiple channels. With his guidance, we look forward to our continued growth and position as an industry leader in meeting the needs of the financially underserved” said Jeff Howard, President, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Akbar Rizvi added, “With almost a decade of experience and proven success in incorporating digital and traditional marketing strategies, I am excited for the opportunity to spearhead further growth at Atlanticus. Atlanticus’ brands represent the type of innovation and consumer-focused solutions that bring real-life value to everyday people.”

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Founded in 1996, our businesses, including the Fortiva® and Aspire® branded products, utilize proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over our 23-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omni-channel platform that includes retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Mitch Saunders

770.828.2000

investors@atlanticus.com

Attachment

Akbar Rizvi Sr. VP of Marketing Akbar Rizvi



