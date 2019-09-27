Supertooth Dental Group Acquires the Latest Technology to Allow them to Offer Same-Day Dental Crowns

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supertooth Dental Group has just added the Glidwell dental restoration milling machine to their already high-tech offices. With this new piece of equipment, the dentists at Supertooth can now mill crowns, onlays and inlays for their patients right on the spot, offering fast, precise, and convenient dental restorations.



In addition to same-day dental crowns , Supertooth Dental Group now offers inlays and onlays. When a patient’s teeth have mild to moderate decay and are not sufficiently damaged to warrant a full crown, an inlay or onlay is the answer. With the new piece of restorative dental equipment, Drs. Manesh and Bahrami at Supertooth Dental Group can now offer same-day full crowns, inlays and onlays.

The doctors and staff at Supertooth Dental Group are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer their patients these quick and quality restorations. They are proud to combine personal care and experience with the latest in dental technology to provide their patients with the most comfortable visit and effective treatment.

Dr. Ben Manesh, founder of Supertooth Dental Group, is a committed, lifelong learner, pursuing numerous continuing education courses throughout the year. This ensures his patients are able to benefit from leading-edge care that delivers the strongest results in the shortest amount of time. He has graduated from University of Maryland at Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in top 10 percent of his class and studied a wide range of procedures and dental specialties, including orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, surgical procedures, dental implants, and laser surgery. This allows him to provide specialized care to his patients, rather than having to refer them to other practitioners.

Dr. Sean Bahrami grew up in Germantown. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Maryland. During his undergraduate years, Dr. Bahrami volunteered at Supertooth Dental Group where he discovered his passion for dentistry. He completed his dental education at University of Maryland Dental School where he was one of four students in his class chosen for a Diamond Scholars program. Here he received advanced education in full mouth rehabilitation and complex restorative dental procedures and graduated top of his class. Dr. Bahrami is currently a member of the American Dental Association and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, a national dental honor society.

Supertooth Dental Group

6831 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 302

Bethesda, MD 20815

Phone: (301) 986-8777

https://supertoothbethesda.com

