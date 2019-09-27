OmniComm Systems and snapIoT to Showcase Virtual/Decentralized Trials Technology at SCDM 2019

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual or decentralized clinical trials — named one of the year’s top trends in digital health technology by Forbes magazine — will claim center stage at the annual conference of the Society of Clinical Data Management (SCDM), Sept. 29-Oct. 2, in Baltimore, MD. At the event, OmniComm Systems and snapIoT will demonstrate how their respective eClinical solutions enable virtual/decentralized trials. The two companies will show how ePRO, eCOA, eConsent and other innovations can facilitate and simplify real-time data integration during virtual/decentralized clinical trials.



OmniComm, an Anju Software Company, is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. snapIoT is the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" (PaaS) provider of mobile-connected self-service solutions for clinical trials.

During SCDM 2019, conference attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a short demonstration of snapIoT’s snapClinical™ in Booth #501 and enter unique data into that platform. Next, that same data will appear instantly in OmniComm’s TrialMaster® EDC, and the unique data will be immediately available to conference participants during a visit to OmniComm in Booth #402.

“Our direct real-time integration with OmniComm is unique in every aspect. The integration was completed in just under two weeks. Anyone in the pharmaceutical industry knows that an integration like this typically takes multiple programmers and months of coding,” said Isaac Eteminan, CEO of snapIoT. “We have great synergy with the OmniComm team, and we look forward to seeing the long-term results of our partnership.”

“OmniComm continually strives to be on the leading edge of industry trends like virtual or decentralized trials,” said Stephen Johnson, head of OmniComm. “It helps to find partners like snapIoT that share our common vision of introducing innovative and unique concepts into the clinical trials process. Our hope in this collaboration is to revolutionize the way patients are identified, enrolled and managed within a clinical trial to improve patient accrual and compliance, while reducing costs and shortening timelines for our clients.”

Through the event partnership, the two companies will show how end-to-end data integration supports the new paradigm of virtual/decentralized trials through a variety of innovations, including:



• ePRO and eCOA

• EDC

• Digital Health

• Coding

• Clinical Analytics

• eConsent

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, an Anju Software Company, is a healthcare technology company that provides web-based electronic data capture and eClinical solutions and related value-added services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations and other clinical trial sponsors principally located in the United States, Europe and East Asia. OmniComm’s proprietary EDC and eClinical software applications – TrialMaster®, TrialOne®, eClinical Suite, Promasys®, IRTMaster, AutoEncoder and Acuity – allow clinical trial sponsors and investigative sites to securely collect, validate, transmit and analyze clinical trial data. OmniComm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Anju Software, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry that provides an integrated platform spanning clinical operations, medical affairs and commercial divisions, including integrated data intelligence. Anju is a privately owned, Abry Partners portfolio company.

For more information about OmniComm, visit: www.omnicomm



About snapIoT

Based in San Diego, California, with offices in Europe, snapIoT is the fastest-growing “Platform as a Service” provider of mobile-connected self-service platform solutions for clinical trials. snapIoT’s senior leadership comes from the chipset division of Qualcomm, where they specialized in Core Embedded IP/LTE Multimedia Systems. They have delivered projects across many patient populations around the globe. Building on this experience, snapIoT has designed and implemented self-service mClinical IoT solutions for CROs and pharmaceutical companies. For more information about snapIoT, please visit: https://www.snapiot.com/







