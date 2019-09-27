Secure Container Solutions & Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga: A partnership for good

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s premier shipping container provider, Secure Container Solutions (SCS), is proud to be the preferred vendor for Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga. SCS offers a full range of products and services including sales, rentals, modifications as well as freight and moving services. Habitat Halton-Mississauga has used all of these services at some point in their operations. SCS has even sold shipping containers to Habitat Halton-Mississauga that were specially painted the iconic “Habitat blue” for the organization to use as extra storage space for its Restore locations.



Another collaboration between SCS and Habitat Halton-Mississauga occurred when SCS undertook a complex modification project which involved creating a pop-up Restore unit which was capable of simultaneously collecting donations as well as housing a staff member in a climate-controlled office section. The office section of the unit is fully climate-controlled using a combination of insulation and a propane generator. With a staff member stationed right at the donation collection unit, they were able to ensure that there was someone on hand to provide information and support to donors.

The pop-up Restore unit serves a dual purpose for Habitat Halton-Mississauga. It is a collection unit that helps drive donations and it is also a marketing tool which helps create brand awareness. The unit is periodically moved to different locations in the community with the help of SCS freight moving services.

Finally, SCS has waived the rental fee on co-branded units that are positioned at Habitat Halton-Mississauga construction build sites. These units will serve as much needed command centres throughout the build process.

“At SCS, we want to be more than just a container company," said Eric Shwarcer, VP of Sales and Marketing at Secure Container Solutions. "Corporate social responsibility is a core value and we love it when we can find ways to give back to our community. We are incredibly proud of the relationship that we have built with Habitat Halton-Mississauga over the years. They are an incredible organization and their team does a lot to improve the quality life in our very own community.”

About SCS

Secure Container Solutions has been providing quality and comprehensive shipping and container solutions to the commercial and residential market across Canada for more than 25 years. Using new and used steel ISO containers, the company has gained a reputation as being a green company and helps to divert thousands of tons of waste from landfills every year.

About Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga

Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga is a local, non-profit organization working for a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Our mission is to use our knowledge, skills, community relationships, volunteers and other resources to create and promote safe and affordable homeownership options with the aim of helping families build a foundation for a life with more opportunities. For more information, please call 905-637-4446 or visit www.habitathm.ca

#everyoneneedsaplacetocallhome

