MUSCLE MAKER GRILL LAUNCHES UPDATE TO REWARDS APP

/EIN News/ -- Fast-Casual Brand Enhances Rewards App to Promote Better User Experience



Burleson, TX, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill , the fast-casual restaurant brand, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that it has updated its app based rewards program, MMG Rewards.

MMG Rewards was originally developed and launched in May of 2016. The Paytronix-powered program offers a free smoothie registration reward, points for every dollar spent toward any MMG menu items including its healthier for you meal plans. Guests can also find restaurants near their location, order online and refer their friends to the program via text, email or social media for a free smoothie! Members receive exclusive offers, birthday rewards, MMG news and special event invitations. Guests that don’t want to download the app can still register online at www.musclemakergrill.com/rewards or carry a physical card.

The app update, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, provides an enhanced user experience with a revamped interface. Guests can now view the Muscle Maker Grill website, including information about the meal plan program right from the app. It features a new progress bar on the home screen letting guests know they’re close to their next free meal. Reminder emails and push notifications are also sent to subscribed guests, so they don’t miss out on their rewards. The account management function shows all rewards that are in their queue and ready for use.

“The launch of the new app update was a much-anticipated event for the Muscle Maker Grill brand” said Aimee Infante, Chief Marketing Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “We know how important rewards are to our loyal guests and we wanted to make sure they’re getting exactly what they want – fast and convenient healthier food on the go, while being rewarded for their purchases! The updated functionality allows our guests to move quickly though the app while seeing where they stand with points. We know our guests have plenty of dining options, and MMG Rewards gives us the opportunity to say thank you to our valued rewards members!”

-more-

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of 100% real fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no assurance that Muscle Maker will be able to acquire additional funding, that any financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to Muscle Maker, that Muscle Maker’s OTC Markets application, if submitted, will be approved or that a market for Muscle Maker’s common stock will develop.

# # #

Media Contact: Aimee Infante

(609)408-0197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.