Govt spends USD 60 mln on mine clearance operations

Huambo, ANGOLA, September 27 - Angolan government has spent USD 60 million in recent years to fund the demining process in the country aimed to do away with the anti-personnel mines.,

This was confirmed Friday in the central Huambo province by minister of State for Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, while speaking to the press, as part of Prince Harry's visit to Angola.

Cerqueira said that in addition to the investments, the Angolan Executive also developed international cooperation with the anti-mine movement.

As for the Prince Harry's presence in Angola, the minister said that the local authorities view the visit as a driving force for demining efforts in the country, at a time Angola and the UK have excellent relations, based on the principle of solidarity and mutual understanding.

Prince Harry follows in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who in 1997 also walked through a partially-cleared minefield.

The minister said that today Angola is a reference country in Africa and in the World, due to the way the reconciliation process is being carried out.

In view of this move, she said, Prince Harry reaffirms the Royal House's commitment to do away with the landmines, with solidarity, the progress and well-being and development of Angola.

Official data from the UK non-governmental organisation "The HALO Trust", put at 99,000 different mines removed and destroyed in the last 25 years in Angola.

Efforts are being made to make Angola a mine-free nation by 2025.

Cooperation relations between Angola and the UK are based on the General Cooperation Agreement, signed in 1986. Since then, other legal tools have been signed.

On November 25, 2015, in Luanda, the Angola-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce was launched aimed at increasing trade between the two countries, as well as providing a business environment conducive to the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.