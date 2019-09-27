Samuel Landy Receives MHI’s Chairman’s Award

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is pleased to announce that on September 23, 2019 Samuel Landy, President and CEO, received the Manufactured Housing Institute's Chairman’s Award. This award is presented each year to a member who exhibits exceptional leadership and works to promote and advance the manufactured housing industry.



Sam Landy and UMH Properties, Inc. are very proud to receive this great honor. This award showcases our dedication to providing and advancing the important cause of affordable housing on a national level. This year, MHI asked UMH if we would be willing to sponsor and display a single-section home on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for HUD’s Innovative Housing Showcase. Without hesitation Sam responded that this was of the utmost importance and UMH Properties, Inc. would be happy to help in any way. UMH has also been actively working with local, state and federal officials on various issues that will benefit the industry in the future.



Over the past 50 years, the Company has built, managed and upgraded manufactured home communities. UMH's innovative approach, focusing on value-added acquisitions and embracing rental homes, has allowed us to build one of the best portfolios of manufactured housing communities in the country.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

