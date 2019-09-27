Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute



CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist Systems , a Juniper Networks company and pioneer in AI-driven networking, today announced that Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure . This is the third consecutive year we has been named a Visionary in this report.

The news comes on the heels of a banner year for Mist that included record growth, groundbreaking new products and an acquisition by Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks.



Mist continues to set the bar for AI innovation in IT, including the world’s first AI-driven virtual network assistant , Marvis, which uses natural language processing to provide unprecedented insight into the Wi-Fi experience and prescriptive guidance for fast troubleshooting. Marvis complements other innovations from Mist, including wired/wireless service levels, dynamic packet capture, AI-driven support, anomaly detection and user engagement using patented virtual Bluetooth™ LE. In April 2019, Juniper Networks acquired Mist to round out the company’s enterprise portfolio and lay a foundation for end-to-end AI-driven automation and insight Customers will benefit from this convergence of Mist AI innovations with Juniper’s robust portfolio of intelligent switching, routing and security solutions, to ultimately improve IT operations for the AI-driven enterprise.

The Mist-Juniper solution is continuing to gain traction amongst top companies worldwide, with over 300 percent year-over-year growth and 3 of the Fortune 10 as customers.

As of 27 September 2019, Mist Systems’ wireless access points have a 4.9 out of 5 rating for the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure market based on 26 total ratings on Gartner Peer Insights, which is a moderated collection of technology product/service reviews created by users themselves. In addition, in April 2019, Juniper Networks was recognized by Gartner as one of the “ Best Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure vendors of 2019 .”

“We are once again honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure,” said Sujai Hajela, co-founder and CEO of Mist. “As a pioneer in AI-driven networking, we continue to bring automation and insight to enterprises with valuable features like wired/wireless assurance and AI-driven support. We are pleased that the industry has taken note of these innovations and has recognized Mist and Juniper for our ongoing achievements and momentum.”

About Mist

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company, is leading the transition to AI-driven IT. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN (WLAN) makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist brings enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

For more information, visit www.mist.com .

