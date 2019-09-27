Zephyr Real Estate Joins Sponsors at Castro Street Fair

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate once again is an active participant in the Castro Street Fair . This year marks the 46th anniversary of the annual event founded by Harvey Milk and Castro Merchants in 1974. The Fair, always on the first Sunday of October, will be on October 6, from 11 am until 6 pm., and covers six city blocks.



In addition to its participation as a sponsor, Zephyr Real Estate and several agent volunteers will host a booth distributing fun facts and prizes. Special thanks to Zephyr agent and neighborhood specialist, Rich Bennett, for his support with this event.

Hundreds of artisans, artists, entertainers, exhibitors, vendors, crafters and purveyors of edibles and libation will also be on hand to ensure a good time for everyone. Live entertainment is on tap throughout the festivities at various pavilions with plenty of space for dancing the day away.

Castro Street Fair is a non-profit 501c3 organization, and this annual fundraiser benefits a variety of local nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be shared with many groups including Bears of San Francisco, Castro Community on Patrol, Castro Country Club, Centro La Olas, Familiar de la Raza, Family Link, Haight Ashbury Cooperative Nursery School, Imperial Council of San Francisco, McKinley Elementary PTA, Most Holy Redeemer AIDS Support Group, San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, San Francisco Spikes Soccer Club, SF Boom Softball Team, Queer Lifespace, and 15 Association. In addition, the Fair underwrites the cost of flying the rainbow flag at Harvey Milk Plaza.

Each year, the Fair attracts over 20,000 visitors, and raised over $50,000 last year alone. Since 1998, the Fair has given over $1.5 million back to community partners to help continue to provide necessary services in and around the Castro. Donations may be made in advance of the Fair at www.castrostreetfair.org/donate/ .

Zephyr has a long and colorful history of giving back to the community, a significant element of the firm’s culture. In its 40+ years in San Francisco, Zephyr has continued this sense of community pride to help make a difference and reach out to those in need.

“Castro Street Fair combines a great cause with great fun to create an amazing celebration,” commented Harry Clark, Zephyr’s spearhead for the Fair. “If you’ve yet to experience this event, make this the year you attend.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

