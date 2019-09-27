BlackRock® Canada Updates Risk Ratings for Certain BlackRock® Mutual Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) (NYSE: BLK) today announces an update to the investment risk ratings of the mutual funds listed below (the Funds). These changes will be reflected in the simplified prospectus for the Funds that will be filed on or about September 27, 2019.



Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating BlackRock MaxGrowth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium BlackRock Diversified Monthly Income Portfolio Low to Medium Low

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the Funds is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

©2019 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T - 416-643-4058

Email - Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



