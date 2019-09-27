CSE: 2019-0928 – Name Change - Copper One Inc. (QSC)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper One Inc. has announced a name change to QuestCap Inc.



The shares will begin trading under the new name on September 30, 2019.

The symbol will remain “QSC”.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com .

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 27, 2019. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_______________________________

Copper One Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour QuestCap Inc.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 30 septembre 2019.

Le symbole restera "QSC".

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles à www.thecse.com .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 septembre 2019. On rappelle aux concessionnaires de réinscrire leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 30 septembre/September 2019 New CUSIP/Nouveau CUSIP: 74839Y 10 7 New ISIN/Nouveau ISIN: CA 74839Y 10 7 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 21751Q208/CA21751Q2080

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com



