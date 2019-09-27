CSE: 2019-0928 – Name Change - Copper One Inc. (QSC)
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper One Inc. has announced a name change to QuestCap Inc.
The shares will begin trading under the new name on September 30, 2019.
The symbol will remain “QSC”.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 27, 2019. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_______________________________
Copper One Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour QuestCap Inc.
Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 30 septembre 2019.
Le symbole restera "QSC".
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles à www.thecse.com.
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 septembre 2019. On rappelle aux concessionnaires de réinscrire leurs commandes.
|Effective Date/ Date effective :
|Le 30 septembre/September 2019
|New CUSIP/Nouveau CUSIP:
|74839Y 10 7
|New ISIN/Nouveau ISIN:
|CA 74839Y 10 7 9
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
|21751Q208/CA21751Q2080
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
